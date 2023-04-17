450 m² apartment gains contemporary and minimalist layout

Making the most of the existing architecture, this apartment 450 m²located in the Jardim América district, in São Paulo, won a layout contemporary and minimalist to reflect the style of the residents. The project is from Daniela Berland Cianciarusointerior designer who runs the Glik Interior Studio.

Residents were looking for design that brings out feelings – either by looking through sumptuous windows and see a lot of green, or when observing the calm of colors added to the walls and furniture, or even by absorbing the tranquility of stepping on the cozy wood from the floor.

In the project, the central pillar stood out with a wallpaper that reinforces the design conceptwithout ignoring him, repeating this same pattern in the bathroom on the lower floor.

The TV room was originally an office, with a workbench integrated into the bookcase. the solution was rethink the layoutwork on the joinery and turn it into a shelf that was used as a background for the sofa.

There was already one in the apartment demolition wood floor and a joinery from an old project by the architect Arthur Casas, which were retained. A neutral base was deployed to obtain the light style desired, in addition to updating some environments with new finishes and furniture.

A madeira was used in abundance by the designer – both on the floor, on the stairs and on the panels. And to print even more personality e a little daring to the project, fabrics were added to the environments, embellishing themselves with the timeless and modern design furniture and upholstery, predominantly white and in light tones.

For the toy library, the idea of ​​adding texture with wallpaper was also used. A free central space was installed in the environment, toys were distributed in a playful way along the L-cut wall. To bring more fun to the children’s environment, the colorful granilite was merged with a panel of dinosaurs.

