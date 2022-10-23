Original title: 48-year-old Wu Nara appeared on the show like a girl and revealed that she has lived alone for 20 years and has been in love with her boyfriend for 22 years without getting married

A few days ago, actress Wu Nara appeared in the observational variety show “My Little Bear”. This is not the first time she has appeared on the show, so when she came to the show this time, she seemed more relaxed. In this program, Wu Nara revealed her life of living alone for nearly 20 years. In the show, Wu Nara disclosed her “cleanliness” characteristics. You must have a vacuum cleaner at home, otherwise you will not feel safe.

Many netizens wonder why Wu Nara is almost 50 years old and is still living a single life. In fact, Wu Nara has already had a boyfriend who has been with her for 20 years, but she doesn’t think marriage is a necessary option in life. As long as the two people have a good relationship, they don’t need to use the form of marriage to bind each other. Wu Nara’s boyfriend is a YG artist who is usually relatively low-key, so a large part of the audience doesn’t know that he is Wu Nara’s boyfriend.

In addition to being very independent in thought, Wu Nara is also very independent in her own business. Many people know Wu Nara because of the work “City in the Sky”. In the TV series, she conquered many audiences with her acting skills. In addition, Wu Nara is also a musical actor, with a master’s degree in the music department, and also specializing in dance, which can be described as versatile.

Usually when she is not filming, Wu Nara will keep practicing dancing, which is why Wu Nara has maintained her figure very well over the years, and her whole body is outstanding.

In addition to her figure, Wu Nara’s appearance is also very childish. She doesn’t look like a 48-year-old woman at all, and the whole person is very girly. Wu Nara herself said that in order to keep herself in the best state in front of the screen, she attaches great importance to the management of her skin, and she rarely stays up late. Overall, she is a relatively healthy person.

As an actor, Wu Nara is not a utilitarian, she has to pay more attention to whether the works and the characters themselves have enough room to play. At that time, she decided to cross the border to become a TV actress just to give her family more opportunities to see her. After all, musicals are actually relatively unpopular, and there are not too many opportunities for performances. After becoming a TV actress, her family can see her on the screen.Return to Sohu, see more