4K 3D high frame rate remake!Cameron’s “Titanic” will be released tomorrow

To commemorate the 25th anniversary of the release of the classic movie “Titanic” in the Mainland, the film will be screened in the Mainland again tomorrow.This is also the third big-screen encounter of “Titanic” with mainland fans after its debut on April 3, 1998 and the launch of the 3D version on April 10, 2012.

It is understood that this release is a 3D 4K HDR high frame rate reset version, director Cameron said,This version has been digitally reproduced in 4K 3D and supports Dolby Atmos. Even fans who have seen this movie before will have a feeling of watching it for the first time.

After “Titanic” was announced to be re-screened again, some netizens complained that they were “cutting leeks”. However, young movie fans like “post-00s” who have not seen it online should still take this opportunity. Go to the cinema and watch this classic love movie.

It is reported that in April 1998, “Titanic” met with mainland Chinese audiences for the first time, setting off a wave of movie viewing across the country, and finally earned 360 million box office.

In April 2012, the film was converted into a 3D version and re-released. It earned a box office of 946 million yuan from a new generation of audiences, and received a 9.5-point evaluation from Douban Movies. At the same time, the global box office of the film also soared to 2.256 billion US dollars, ranking first in the global box office. Ranked second.

As of March this year,The global box office ranking of “Titanic” has dropped to No. 4, temporarily ranking behind “Avatar”, “Avengers 4” and “Avatar 2”.