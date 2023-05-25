5/25: Saavedra to the government, Moreno to power

“We open this program with a song called ‘Nunca menos’, two months after the death of the former president Nestor Kirchner. We chose it on this day when we considered the link between May 25 and Peronismdate on which not only Néstor took office, but also Héctor Cámpora in 1973″, affirmed Jorge Fontevecchia in the editorial of Modo Fontevecchiaon Net TV and Radio Perfil (FM 101.9), this Thursday, May 25.

“We titled it a bit jokingly and a bit seriously ’25/5: Saavedra to the government, Moreno to power’, with the idea of ​​what is called the mask of Ferdinand XVII, which was the argument used by many patriots to cover up their true intentions to separate from the Spanish monarchy, under the resource of placing Creoles overlapping with monarchists in the formula,” said the driver.

“Most of the Creoles were the conspirators regarding the idea of ​​independence, that is, they were independentistas like Manuel Belgrano, Mariano Moreno, Juan José CastelliBrothers Rodríguez Peña, French y Berutti, that overlapped behind some monarchists, as could be the case of Saavedra,” the journalist said.

Kirchnerism prepares Cristina’s act while the inmate with Alberto Fernández is enlivened

To argue, it is pertinent to cite Carlos Marx, who represented politics as a theater, in which each political actor hides his true class interests through a mask. This makes politics a trade and a specific art differentiated from the mere mechanical representation of the distributive struggle, of the class struggle.

Fontevecchia took him to the local field and asserted that “probably, Campora y Kirchner They didn’t and they were more or less explicit, and perhaps that makes them particular figures”.

Perón’s invitation

“Campora-Solano Lima it is our presidential formula. They are men appointed by the corresponding organizations and have the absolute support of the Peronist Superior Command”, was the message that the former president sent, in December 1972, to his followers, who sought to have him back in power and that they could do so through Cámpora, who was elected or appointed as also did Cristina Kirchner many years later with Alberto Fernandez.

What annoys Cristina Kirchner the most about Alberto Fernández

On May 25, 1973 of Peronism

On May 25, 1973, Campora seized power and gave his speech that was characterized by mentioning that “today the country begins a new era to make Argentina just, free and sovereign.” In addition, he was self-referential when saying that he was always an honest soldier of the national and Peronist cause.

In this context and at the same time that the former president rehearsed his speech, the devotazo took place, “which is the name of the demonstration that took place this day in the Devoto prisons with the release of the political prisoners of the regime of Juan Carlos Ongania“said the driver.

Nostalgia for May 25 and for some stamps from the past

The resignation of Carlos Menem and subsequent assumption of Néstor Kirchner

“As compañera Evita used to say ‘I renounce honors and titles, but not the fight’. Today more than ever Argentina needs to have a political power imbued with the fullest and most transparent democratic legitimacy,” exclaimed the man who knew how to be president during the ’90s.

Fontevecchia complemented by saying that “Me too he was referring to that unknown person by Kirchner and the critic he was referring to was nothing more than eduardo duhalde. That election was won by Duhalde and we return with the idea of ​​the mask. Marx represented politics as a theater in which each political actor hides his true class interests through a mask, that is to say, Néstor uses Duhalde to come to power in the same way that Moreno used Saavedra to come to power”.

In this stage, Kirchner y Cristina They were present at Mirtha Legrand’s table, where the former president declared that “corporations are used to having a manager instead of a president.” In addition, he was consulted by the host in relation to whether “left-handedness is coming”, which caused the answer to be “there may be people who speak in those terms, speaking in those terms cost 30,000 missing Argentines”.

Presences and absences in the act of CFK

Faced with this and continuing with the path of revisionism, the driver quoted Walter Benjamin, who considered the story can never be seen again. For this, he used the metaphor of “it’s lightning, it’s a flash of a second”, which is at that moment that can be seen, because always when we go back to see history, no matter how hard we try, we always see it with our eyes. eyes of the present and that is no longer seen in the same way.

After 10 days after Menem’s resignation from participating in the second round was communicated, the time came for Kirchner’s presidential inauguration on May 25, where he left two resonant phrases such as “I am part of a decimated generation” and ” I come to propose a dream”.

The ex-governor of Santa Cruz counted, in his spot, with the support of Roberto Lavagnawhich he supported by declaring that “our country needs continuity to combine the stability we have achieved with progress towards new horizons of production and work, for this reason I am not only voting for Nestor Kirchnerbut I will be with him.”

Minute by minute of the act of Cristina Kirchner in the Plaza de Mayo

Marx returns to have preponderance with his theory, for which Fontevecchia adhered, stating that “again there is what we quoted from Marx who represented politics as a theater where each political actor hides his true middle-class interests behind a mask, that makes to politics a trade, a specific art that is a differentiation from the mere mechanical representation of distributive bids.

There we had a Néstor coming through two people who at that time were absolutely known. One was the interim president Duhalde and the other the successful Minister of Economy Lavagna, thanks to the two of them this Kirchner arrives who, compared to what we see today, is at the antipodes”.

Manes questioned Katopodis for the act of this Thursday

Finally, the driver mentioned that “I was very critical of Néstor throughout his government and I will continue to be, I think there is no doubt that he had a relationship with money that is absolutely objectionable for someone who works in public.”

“But that piece in which he says ‘I come to propose my relative truths, in which I believe with conviction, but at the same time they must be amalgamated and enriched with yours and with your help’, is the one that I think should be pronounce on December 10 to whoever has to take office in Argentina and I suppose they will be different from the ones we will hear this afternoon when I speak Cristina“, finished the driver.

BL JL