5 blue decor inspirations for your home

According to color psychology, blue is capable of transmitting feelings of calm, tranquility and relaxation, while stimulating concentration. Therefore, when making a blue decoration at home, you can obtain several benefits that are linked to this hue.

You can use blue in different ways in your home decor, regardless of the style you choose. Painting the walls in this color, choosing furniture and decorative objects in shades of blue, or using a frame in this shade.

Keep reading this text to find out how to make blue decorations in different rooms in your home!

How to use blue color in decoration?

Those who like very colorful, fun and dynamic environments can abuse blue in decoration. This can be done by painting all the walls in the room a shade of blue, or combining it with other colors.

However, some care must be taken when doing this. If your room is small, it is not recommended to paint all the walls in a dark blue tone, as it can make it look even smaller.

In these cases, the ideal is to paint only part of a wall dark blue and use this shade in furniture and decorative objects.

Also take into account, if you want to paint all the walls blue, that the ideal is to choose a lighter shade, such as baby blue or turquoise blue, so as not to make the space too tiring.

If you want a more discreet blue decoration, you can use this color only on some pieces of furniture, such as a sofa or an armchair, or on decorative objects. The final result is also very beautiful, like the one in the photo below:

Stylish navy blue sofa in the middle of a living room.



Laura Time Architect at Mariana Lombardi Arquitetura All environments match blue and there is no limitation — it all depends on the customer's choice of where to place it and which tone to use. To make it easier, use a neutral base like white, black or gray and touches of blue. So, there's no mistake!

What are the main shades of blue?

Modern scandinavian apartment interior with living room and dining room with different shades of blue in decoration.

There are several shades of blue, some are lighter, others are darker, in addition to greenish tones. Check out the main ones below:

Navy Blue: It is one of the darkest tones;

Cobalt blue: also known as Bic blue, it is a dark and lively hue;

Indigo blue: stronger tone, its color is close to the tone of jeans;

Turquoise Blue: This is a greenish blue. This tone is considered very sophisticated;

Celestial blue: it is a lighter shade that resembles the color of the sky;

Baby blue: it is also among the lightest and softest colors, considered a pastel tone.

What other colors go with the color blue?

Living room with shades of blue combined with pink.

Blue is very versatile, so it is possible to combine it with several other colors, such as pink — just like in the photo above —, red, yellow, brown and green.

However, care must be taken when making these combinations, so as not to make the environment too charged and tiring, especially if you choose a strong blue tone, such as navy or petroleum.

Those looking for a more balanced decoration can paint part of the wall in navy blue and choose light pink or brown furniture, for example. Another option is to paint a wall blue and place several plants in the room.

Also, to prevent the room from becoming too crowded, the ideal is to paint just one wall blue and the others white. Leave the other colors for the furniture and other decorative items in the room.

How to make a blue decoration in different rooms of the house?

Now that you know what the main shades of blue are and what colors they go with, check out how to decorate blue in different rooms of your home:

1. Sala

Example of living room with blue decor.

The living room is one of the best rooms in the house to explore blue in decoration. If you have a large room, know that it is possible to paint all the walls in a lighter shade of blue, as in the image above.

Another option is to paint just one of the walls a darker shade of blue, like navy.

If where you live has a specific space for the entrance hall, it might be a good idea to paint the entire space, including the entrance door, in a shade of blue. In this way, it will be possible to give more prominence to the decoration of the environment.

Those who want to make the room more elegant can use a shade of blue on one of the walls and paint all the others in light gray.

Those who prefer a more discreet decoration can leave all the walls in the room white and neutral and bet only on blue furniture, decorative objects of that color or a large blue rug.

2. Quarto

Example of room with blue decor.

Making a blue room decoration can be a good option for those who want to make this environment calmer and more relaxing.

In this room, just like in the living room, you can paint all the walls in the room in a lighter shade of blue. The other option is to use a dark blue tone on just one of the walls, as in the photo above, and leave the rest in gray or another more neutral color.

However, if you don’t want to paint any wall in your bedroom blue, you can install a headboard in that color, or use bedding in that shade.

3. Office

Office with blue decor.

If you want to work in a peaceful environment, but at the same time stimulate focus and creativity, it’s worth painting one of the office walls blue.

It is also possible to use this color in furniture, such as a work chair or desk. As well as decorative elements such as carpet and pillows.

Read too: Modern office decoration: see how to have a simple, beautiful and functional environment

4. Kitchen

Example of kitchen with blue decor.

You can also make a blue decoration in the kitchen, it’s a charm! If you want to do it more subtly, you can use color cabinets and cabinets, as in the photo above.

Another option is to paint the walls or use tiles and tiles in blue, but keeping the cabinets and appliances in neutral colors, so as not to overload the environment.

Finally, for an even more subtle decoration, you can just use the blue kitchen accessories. For this, opt for pot sets, set of crockery in shades of blue and use cabinets with glass doors to store them, giving a touch of light and color to the environment.

5. Balcony

Example of balcony with blue decor.

Blue can also be used on the porch. Here you can choose to paint the room’s walls a shade of blue or even use tiles with that shade.

Another option is to choose blue furniture to compose this environment, such as armchairs, benches and swings, as in the photo above.

