5 cool cultural events in Klagenfurt am Wörthersee – 2023

On closer inspection, Klagenfurt am Wörthersee is one large museum: galleries and exhibition sites are lined up next to each other. In between we meet street artists, actors and musicians who cause a stir in the alleys and streets of the Renaissance city. So it’s not surprising that the birthplace of literary geniuses such as Robert Musil and Ingeborg Bachmann has twice received the Event Award Austria. What’s going on this year and what you shouldn’t miss? You read that here.

>> Read more: The Carinthian culture – of traditions, castles, good home cooking and other delicacies

Always worth a visit: the Carinthian State Museum (c) Andreas Siebenhofer

Cultural festival DonnerSzenen

Every Thursday in July and August, Klagenfurt’s Renaissance courtyards are transformed into open-air locations for music, literature, theater and cabaret. The DonnerScenes are taking place for the fourth time this year and offer a top-class program for strolling and enjoying with free admission from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. From the texts of Robert Musil to jazz legend Wolfang Puschnig to exciting newcomers* of the Austrian cultural scene, everything is here. July is all about newcomers, insider tips and legends, while jazz, world and Balkan sounds take the stage in August. Great recommendation!

Open-air cultural festival for music, literature, theater and cabaret Various locations, see program Admission: free Every Thursday in July and August, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m

>> Read more: All information about the Klagenfurt culture festival DonnerScenes

By loading the post, you accept Instagram’s privacy policy.

Learn more

load post

Always unblock Instagram posts

Museum of Modern Art Carinthia: Exhibition – Jean (Hans) Egger

The Carinthian Museum of Modern Art, MMKK for short, is the Klagenfurt hotspot for modern and contemporary works by Austrian and international artists. You can see regularly changing exhibitions and cool events that ensure a lively cultural dialogue. The baroque castle chapel in particular, but also the castle courtyard, are often used as art spaces for experimental exhibition projects, creating an exciting mixture of the sacred and the artistic. Works by the painter Jean (Hans) Egger, who was born in Hüttenberg and grew up in Klagenfurt, can currently be seen – an exhibition by the Lentos Kunstmuseum Linz in cooperation with the MMKK.

The most important information:

Burggasse 8, 9020 Klagenfurt Manages the art collection of the State of Carinthia/MMKK & the collection of the Artothek/Carinthian State Gallery Constantly changing exhibitions, events & projects Current until September 17th, 2023: Works by the Carinthian painter Jean (Hans) Egger

>> Read more: Find out more about the Carinthian Museum of Modern Art

Around 1,000 square meters full of modern and contemporary art in the MMKK (c) Andreas Siebenhofer

Guided tour of the Fuchskapelle

A real insider tip in Klagenfurt am Wörthersee is the Apocalypse Chapel painted by Ernst Fuchs, which many people are more familiar with as the Fuchskapelle. It is located in the southern building of the parish church of St. Egid and shows the apocalyptic visions of the prophet John in a way that has never been seen before. The Austrian painter worked for 20 years on the 160 square meter glazing painting, and the finished work of art therefore has many jaws dropping. But not only the bright colors, but also the thematic transfer into the 21st century amazes when the so-called “Babylonian whore” in the Bible is shown with pin-up girls. Must see!

The most important information:

Pfarrplatz 7, 9020 Klagenfurt am Woerthersee; South chapel of the parish church of St. Egid Guided tours can be booked online via the Klagenfurt Tourist Information Office. Entry is only possible with a guided tour. Dates 2023: Every Thursday, Friday & Saturday from April to November at 11.30 a.m. Admission: 8 €, children up to 12 years free

>> Read more: Marvel at the unique chapel by master painter Ernst Fuchs

See the apocalypse in the most beautiful colors (c) Andreas Siebenhofer

kärnten.museum: Exhibition – The game of life

Formerly known as the Rudolfinium, you will now find the kärnten.museum in Klagenfurt’s Museumgasse, the largest in the state. It was reopened in 2022, no stone was left unturned in the course of the renovation – neither in terms of content nor architecture. Here you will get all questions about the history, culture and nature of the southern part of Austria answered and you can admire an extensive collection of archaeological finds, historical objects, works of art and ethnographic exhibits. Interactive elements bring you closer to Carinthia’s present and past. Among other things, “The Game of Life” is currently on display – a special exhibition that puts the spotlight on the biodiversity of the federal state.

The most important information:

Museumgasse 2, 9021 Klagenfurt am Wörthersee Admission: €10, various discounts available On view until October 8th, 2023: “The Game of Life” – special exhibition on the subject of biodiversity

>> Read more: Exhibitions, calendar and prices from kärnten.museum

By loading the post, you accept Instagram’s privacy policy.

Learn more

load post

Always unblock Instagram posts

Millstatt: Millstatt Music Weeks & International Guitar Festival La Guitarra Esencial

Finally, a tip for anyone planning a trip to the surrounding area: Picturesque Millstatt on the lake of the same name is only an hour’s drive or two hours by train away, which also has a lively cultural programme. From May to September, young talents and well-known artists play choral, orchestral and chamber music works as well as piano and organ concerts as part of the Millstatt Music Weeks. In between, from August 1st to 6th, the place is dedicated to the sonorous diversity of pure stringed instruments: Under the motto “Colours of Peace”, musicians* elicit the most beautiful tones from mandolins, cellos and co at La Guitarra Essential. A trip to the second largest lake in Carinthia, which is definitely worth it.

The most important information:

>> Read more: All events at Lake Millstatt

By loading the post, you accept Instagram’s privacy policy.

Learn more

load post

Always unblock Instagram posts

Continue reading:

11 beautiful guest gardens in Klagenfurt

6 cool hotels and accommodations at Lake Wörthersee

Even more?

*This article was created in friendly cooperation with Kärnten Werbung and Klagenfurt Tourismus.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

