Five years ago I made a decision that I knew I would do anything to accomplish: stop buying fast fashion. You can read about that turning point here. In the meantime, the years have flown by and the lessons I learned and the insights I gained can no longer be counted on one hand. Are you considering making the same jump? Or do you want to reduce your fast fashion purchases in the first instance? Let me save you some time by sharing with you five of my acquired insights. Things I wish I had known for myself when I took the leap to an ethically responsible and environmentally conscious wardrobe.

1. ‘Sustainability’ is an umbrella term and everyone has a different perception of it.

You must have wondered yourself what exactly is behind that, behind ‘sustainable’ clothing. A long time ago I wrote a blog article about the concepts. And also in my posts I regularly try to name the different facets literally. Some examples are: fairly manufactured, eco-friendly, vegan, circular, natural, waste-free, low-waste, recycled, second-hand, upgraded, and so on. The next time you come across the word ‘sustainable’ (for example in a commercial), try to dig deeper yourself and give it a concrete meaning.

2. The impact of the consumer should not be underestimated, but he should not be held responsible for the entire chain.

A statement that gives me the creeps? “My choices don’t have enough impact or capacity, after all I’m just 1 small raindrop in the ocean”. Okay, it’s true that you and I as consumers are far from in control, but we don’t have to completely ignore ourselves in the fight for a more responsible (clothing) world. We can make a difference with our choices. And at least give a clear signal to the fashion industry and the many stakeholders in it. Anna Lappé’s well-known statement actually sums it up nicely: “With every money you spend, you are casting a vote for the kind of world you want.”

On the other hand, I think it’s just as wrong that politicians sometimes wrongly point the finger at the consumer. Because wrong conclusions are simply being drawn. A recent opinion piece sheds light on this issue: “30% of fashion items purchased online are returned by Belgians. What now?.”

3. You can make a good estimate of the eco-friendliness of a garment based on the material alone.

Via Close-The-Loop I learned, among other things, that 1 kg of cotton needs 3800 liters of water. Say what?! Polyester may save a lot on water (17 liters for 1 kg), but it needs twice as much energy as cotton and uses non-renewable raw materials since the basic raw material is crude oil. On the other hand, garments that consist of 100% 1 fiber (e.g. cotton or polyester) are easier to recycle than clothing that consists of a fiber mix (e.g. 80% cotton and 20% viscose). So it is certainly not a one-sided story.

4. Approval labels and certifications give you a good direction, but don’t fixate on them.

Although I regularly recommend labels and certifications as one of the parameters for recognizing a responsible clothing brand, you should not limit yourself to this. Just like the material of a piece of clothing, it gives a good indication, but it does not reveal everything. For example, there are (clothing) brands that simply do not have the budget to have their self-produced items inspected and to receive one (or more) certification(s).

What I always keep in mind when analyzing a brand, new or not: if the label in question integrates sustainability and responsible production into the core of its policy, then you normally do not have to look hard for transparency and details in this regard. . Then as a brand you want to go all out with that, don’t you? In concrete terms, I am talking about, for example: a web page that introduces you to the farmers and factories with whom they work, figures about their savings and low(er) footprint, highlighting their current and future goals, a transparent sustainability report, and so on .

5. The most sustainable piece of clothing already hangs in your closet.

Sustainable fashion encompasses so much more than just shopping at ethically responsible and environmentally conscious brands. It’s not about replacing all your previous fast fashion purchases. It is first and foremost about adopting a new mindset. A conscious mindset that teaches you that clothing is not a consumer good in the first place – and therefore not a disposable product. We should cherish our clothes, repair them if necessary and, above all, think before we swing an item over the counter. That conscious mindset also teaches you that you don’t need a closet (s) full of clothing. It teaches you to appreciate what you already have.

Hopefully the previous insights helped you! I wish you incredible success on your way to a more responsible wardrobe. Do you still have a question? Don’t hesitate to send me a message Instagram (@elinerey).

love,

into your hand

