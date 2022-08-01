What are the best movies coming out in cinemas in August? The animated film “Good Luck” about good luck and bad luck, “Mike and Rita” from 30 to 70, and the action film “Killer Storm” starring Brad Pitt are all worth watching. Don’t miss the “Three Thousand Years of Missing” and the Hitchcock-esque thriller “I’ve Been Here”.

(Credit: Apple TV+)



Luck“Good luck”

In the first full-length film from Skydance Animation, Tony Award-nominee Eva Noblezada provides the voice of Sam, “the unluckiest person in the world“. Having grown up in the care system, she hopes to nab some extra good luck for a fellow foster child, and finds her way to a realm where magical creatures – including a black cat voiced by Simon Pegg and a dragon voiced by Jane Fonda – manipulate the human race’s fortunes. It may sound faintly sinister, but the director, Peggy Holmes, promises that Luck is full of “positivity and inspiration”. Talking to Jackson Murphy at Animation Nowshe says, “We’ve all been through a really hard time together in the world. People really want to sit back, relax, and really be inspired to just keep going. When those bad luck days come, just keep going because there are some good luck ones coming, too.”

In Skydance Animation’s first feature film “Good Luck,” Tony Award-nominated Eva Noblezada will voice “the hapless man in the world” Sam. Sam grew up in a foster home, hoping to get some good luck for a fellow foster child, so she found magical creatures that could manipulate human luck, including a black man voiced by Simon Pegg. The cat and a dragon voiced by Jane Fonda. It may sound a little sinister, but director Peggy Holmes promises the film is full of “positive energy and inspiration.” Speaking to Animation Now’s Jackson Murphy, she said: “We’ve been through a tough time in the world together. People really want to sit back and relax and be inspired to move on. … When bad luck comes, keep at it, because good luck will come one day.”

Released on 5 August on Apple TV+ worldwide

The film will be launched globally on the Apple TV+ platform on August 5.

(Credit: Gravity Ventures)



Mack & Rita“Mike and Rita”

From Freaky Friday to Big, 13 Going on 30 to 17 Againlots of comedies have imagined young minds zapping into older bodies, and vice versa. But the new film from Katie Aselton (The Freebie, Black Rock) puts a fresh spin on the formula, by ageing up, rather than using teens and adults. Mack & Rita features a 30-year-old author (Elizabeth Lail) who has always felt that she was a 70-year-old woman on the inside. After going to a new-age workshop in Palm Springs, she is magically transformed into a 70-year-old woman on the outside, too. In her new identity (Diane Keaton), she is a happy, relaxed “glammy granny” social-media influencer, but can that make up for losing 40 years of her life?

From “Crazy Friday” to “Growing Up”, from “Girl’s Dream Thirty” to “Back to 17”, many comedies have turned children into adults, or adults into children. But this new film from Katie Aselton (“Freebies” and “Black Rock”) adds a twist to the formula, making adults grow old instead of juvenile and adult characters. Change. In the new film “Mike and Rita,” Elizabeth Lyle’s 30-year-old writer always feels like a 70-year-old woman at heart. After emerging from a “New Age” studio in Palm Springs, she magically transformed into a 70-year-old woman. In her new identity, she’s become a happy, comfortable social media influencer known as “Glamour Granny” (played by Diane Keaton), but will it make up for the 40 years she’s lost?

Released on 12 August in the US, Canada and Spain

The film will be released in the US, Canada and Spain on August 12.

(Credit: CTMG)



Bullet Train“Killer Wind”

David Leitch was Brad Pitt’s stunt double on Troy, Fight Club and Mr and Mrs Smithand has since become the director of such ridiculously-fun action movies as Hobbs & Shaw, Atomic Blonde and Deadpool 2. And now the two old buddies have teamed up for Leitch’s latest shooting-and-punching-fest: Bullet Train. Pitt plays an assassin who is sent by his handler (Sandra Bullock) to grab a briefcase from one of the passengers on a Japanese train, but little does he know that the train is full of other shady characters (Brian Tyree Henry, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Zazie Beetz, Michael Shannon).

David Leitch was Brad Pitt’s stunt double in Troy, Fight Club and Mr. “, “City of Extreme Cold”, “Deadpool 2” and so on. Now the two old partners are reuniting in Reich’s latest shootout, Killer Wind. Pitt plays a hitman whose mastermind (Sandra Bullock) asks him to take a suitcase from a passenger on a train in Japan, unbeknownst to him. The train is filled with shady characters (played by Brian Tyree Henry, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Zaki Baez, and Michael Shannon).

Released on 3 August in the UK and 5 August in the US

The film will be released in the UK on August 3 and in the US on August 5.

(Credit: Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures Inc)



Three Thousand Years of Longing“Three Thousand Years of Thought”

Seven years on from Mad Max: Fury RoadGeorge Miller is back at last with another film – a romantic fantasy, and the contrast could hardly be greater. This time we have a demure English academic (Tilda Swinton) at a literature conference in Istanbul. A djinn (Idris Elba) materialises in her hotel room and offers her three wishes, but the academic has read enough myths to know that wishes tend to backfire, so the djinn tries to charm her with fabulous tales from his past.

Seven years after filming “Mad Max: Fury Road,” George Miller is finally back with a new work, but this romantic fantasy is a reversal of style. In this new film, Tilda Swinton plays a demure British academic who attends a literary seminar in Istanbul. A genie (played by Idris Elba) appears in her hotel room and offers three wishes that can be granted to her. But the mythology-savvy scholar knew that such wishes often didn’t work out well, so the elf tried to seduce her by telling her about her glorious past.

Released on 31 August in the US and Canada

The film will be released in the U.S. and Canada on August 31.

(Credit: Nick Wall/ Netflix)



I Came By“I’ve Been Here”

Playing a rather different character from the ones he’s known for in Downton Abbey and PaddingtonHugh Bonneville co-stars in I Came By as a snooty high-court judge named Sir Hector Blake. Starring alongside him is George MacKay, who plays a Banksy-like graffiti artist whose speciality is to sneak into the homes of Britain’s wealthiest aristocrats and do some unauthorised redecorating. But when he is in Sir Hector’s London town house, he uncovers a dark secret that puts his life in danger. Directed and co-written by the Bafta-winning Babak Anvari, this Netflix crime thriller promises “classic Hitchcockian suspense via contemporary themes of establishment privilege and corruption”.

Hugh Bonneville’s role in this new film is a far cry from his familiar counterparts in Downton Abbey and Paddington, a defiant man named Sir Hector Black. High Court Judge. He’s also starring alongside George MacKay, who plays a Banksy-like graffiti artist best at sneaking into the homes of Britain’s wealthiest aristocrats and painting without permission. But when he infiltrates Sir Hector’s London home, he discovers a dark secret that puts his life in jeopardy. Directed and written by BAFTA-winning Babak Anvari, the Netflix crime thriller promises “classic Hitchcock-esque suspense through contemporary themes of vested privilege and corruption.”

Released on 19 August in cinemas in the UK and Ireland, and 31 August on Netflix internationally

The film will be released in theaters in the United Kingdom and Ireland on August 19, and will be launched globally on the Netflix platform on August 31.

English source: BBC

Translator & Editor: Dany