5 podcasts for those who love architecture and decoration

You like podcasts Long ones to listen to at the gym or even enjoy short ones to pass the time while washing the dishes? We have brought together programs with quick episodes and practical tips to in-depth conversations on urban and social topics that include architecture and decoration.

Concrete mixer, Arquicast e Architecture Objective There are some perfect programs to stay up to date with this universe directly from experts, and still have fun!

They bring for discussion everything from practical tips for those carrying out renovations to reflections on urban planning, as well as lots of inspiration. Choose your favorite, or all of them, and save it to your playlist.

5 podcasts about architecture and decoration

Concrete mixer

Concrete Mixer Podcast (Concrete Mixer/Reproduction)

Architects André Scarpa and Marcelo Barbosa present the Concrete mixera podcast that aims to talk a little about everything and talk a lot about architecture, people and cities, mixing the most varied themes, subjects, guests, opinions, theories and even memes from the particular perspective of the presenters.

Currently in its 76th episode, the program has already covered topics such as: street carnival, the place of women in the city, the experience of children in large urban centers and peripheral gastronomy.

Arquicast

Arquicast Podcast (Arquicast/Reproduction)

“Entrepreneurship, architecture and urbanism”, this was the theme of the most recent episode of Arquicastnumber 209. Considered the most famous podcast on the topic, it is presented by the duo of architects and university professors Adilson Amaral and Raphael Rodrigues, both with experience in architecture and urban planning projects.

Objective Architecture

Arquitetura Objetiva Podcast (Arquitetura Objetiva/Reproduction)

As the name suggests, the Objective Architecture discusses topics such as minimalism, neuroarchitecture, biomimetics and brutalism in short episodes, lasting 15 to 20 minutes on average. The program is led by architect Themis da Silva.

Archtrends

Archtrends Podcast (Archtrends/Reproduction)

Artificial intelligence, sustainability and good interviews, with names like Marcelo Rosenbaum and Paola Lenti, the Archtrends brings together diverse themes about architecture, decoration and design. The project is designed by Portobello.

Cafe with architecture

Podcast Café com Arquitetura (Café com Arquitetura/Reproduction)

How about a more technical chat? This is the footprint Café with Architecturepodcast led by architects Caio Guedes and Guilherme Bissoli, from the firm Guedes & Bissoli.

In it, the duo gives tips on kitchen coverings, economical metal structures and even explains how to save money on custom furniture. Ideal for those who have their house under construction!

