Science fiction movies have already predicted that the houses of the future will have voice control for almost everything. And as much as this still seems like a distant dream, you can already start automating your own home with the help of some smart products.

Before you believe that these products are like futuristic robots… calm down! In fact, intelligence is much simpler than that: they are devices that make everyday life easier, with voice command and bluetooth connection that put control of your home in the palm of your hand, through your cell phone.

To do so, all you have to do is install these gadgets wherever you like and start living a little closer to the future we see on the big screen. Just look: