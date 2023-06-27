5 tips for a successful model casting for Berlin Fashion Week 2023 – fashion, shopping, designers, trends

Berlin Fashion Week kicks off on July 10th, 2023 and is an exciting time for aspiring models looking to take their first steps in the fashion world. A model casting can be a crucial opportunity to present yourself to designers and agencies and to make important contacts. Five valuable tips from an experienced runway model on how to successfully master the first model casting.

5 tips for a successful model casting 2023

makeup and styling

Appearance is of great importance in casting. Wear no makeup or a light and natural makeup that emphasizes your natural beauty and brings out your face. Avoid overly extreme or flashy makeup that could distract from your natural radiance.

Punctuality is the key to success

Plan enough time for the journey to the casting and find out in advance about the exact location of the casting. This way you avoid unnecessary stress and arrive on time and show your professionalism and commitment. It is best to make a plan of where they will take place so that you don’t always drive back and forth through the city.

Choose appropriate shoes for the casting

Choose comfortable shoes that you can walk in with confidence. You may be asked to present a short walk, so choose shoes that you feel comfortable and stable in. Be sure to bring a pair of heels, these are required at most castings. In the fashion world, high heels are often the norm, but make sure you can walk in them without looking unsafe or awkward.

Wear the right attire for a professional appearance

In terms of clothing, it is advisable to choose simple, form-fitting clothes that show off your body proportions well. Opt for neutral colors and avoid too fancy or overloaded outfits. Let your personality shine through, but keep in mind that the main purpose of the casting is to showcase yourself as a model. Choose simple and figure-hugging clothing that shows off your body proportions well. Make sure that the clothing fits well and allows you comfortable freedom of movement.

Avoid visible underwear and choose skin-colored ones instead. As a result, nothing distracts from your body or the outfits presented. If things go well, the fitting follows the casting.

Riani Fitting @ Berlin Fashion Week

Find a reputable modeling agency

A good model agency offers many advantages. On the one hand, the positive image of the agency rubs off on the model, on the other hand, they know where and when the fashion week casings are. Research ahead of time to identify reputable agencies. A trusted agency will help you advance your career and advise on how to present yourself at the casting. Works with an agency that has a good reputation and experience in the industry. They give important information about castings, fashion shows and other opportunities.

Video with more casting tips from Liza

In conclusion, successful model casting for Fashion Week requires preparation, commitment and confidence. Use these tips to best prepare for your first casting. Most castings take place the weekend before Fashion Week. Remember that every catwalk professional has had a starting point and casting can be a valuable learning experience, regardless of the outcome. Stay focused, work hard and have fun in your journey as an aspiring model.

Author: fsb – Photos: KOWA-Berlin

