5 tips for choosing the ideal hood for your home or apartment

the trend of smaller and smaller houses brought with it a reality that is already present in the layout of most properties in large urban centers: the integration of environments. In addition to thinking about the decoration of integrated spaces, some more practical issues need to be taken into account, especially in the kitchen.

The kitchen is the place where different foods are prepared and, if on the one hand there are quite tasty aromas that come out of this environment, some foods, such as fried foods, fish and fats usually throw a nuisance odor. It is at these times that have a good hood makes the difference.

In order to clarify all doubts about the perfect model choice, installation and functionality for each project, the Mueller, a Brazilian company specializing in home appliances, has put together certain tips to help with the process. Check out!

hood width

The hood must have the measure of width greater than the stovesince it is necessary that the device cover all mouths and thus suck out all the “dirty” air and grease droplets to make the filtering and cleaning do ar.

Check the air outlet

There are two installation modes: the hoods that work by exhaustion and those that work as a debugger. For installation in exhaust mode, it is necessary to air exitthis is a connecting the kitchen to the outdoor space for the passage of the tube that will throw the air drawn out by the hood, leaving only clean air inside the kitchen.

check the structure

It is interesting to check the structure to ensure that there are no plumbing or conduit passage that could be damaged when placing the device on the wall.

hood height

With regard to height (distance between hood and stove or cooktop), recommended by Mueller is that there should be between 65 and 75 cm apart. Another recommendation is that the hood be installed in a masonry wall.

Ensure installation of charcoal filters

Many hoods are sold with a debugger modeand in these cases, it is recommended that the charcoal filters are properly installed, as they allow the air can be filtered and sent back to your kitchen properly fat free.

