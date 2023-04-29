Home » 5 tips for choosing the ideal hood for your home or apartment
5 tips for choosing the ideal hood for your home or apartment

Bruno Ortega Arquitetura – Bonança Kitchen. Project by CASACOR Ribeirão Preto 2022. (Felipe Araújo/CASACOR)

the trend of smaller and smaller houses brought with it a reality that is already present in the layout of most properties in large urban centers: the integration of environments. In addition to thinking about the decoration of integrated spaces, some more practical issues need to be taken into account, especially in the kitchen.

The kitchen is the place where different foods are prepared and, if on the one hand there are quite tasty aromas that come out of this environment, some foods, such as fried foods, fish and fats usually throw a nuisance odor. It is at these times that have a good hood makes the difference.

In order to clarify all doubts about the perfect model choice, installation and functionality for each project, the Mueller, a Brazilian company specializing in home appliances, has put together certain tips to help with the process. Check out!

hood width

Marcela Pretti and Rosana Rampazzo - Original Deca Kitchen. Project by CASACOR Espírito Santo 2021.
Marcela Pretti and Rosana Rampazzo – Original Deca Kitchen. (Camila Santos/CASACOR)

The hood must have the measure of width greater than the stovesince it is necessary that the device cover all mouths and thus suck out all the “dirty” air and grease droplets to make the filtering and cleaning do ar.

Check the air outlet

Junior Ordonez Espaço Ceres CASACOR Sergipe 2022 kitchen bench sink cellar
Junior Ordonez – Ceres Space. Project by CASACOR Sergipe 2022. (Gabriela Daltro/CASACOR)

There are two installation modes: the hoods that work by exhaustion and those that work as a debugger. For installation in exhaust mode, it is necessary to air exitthis is a connecting the kitchen to the outdoor space for the passage of the tube that will throw the air drawn out by the hood, leaving only clean air inside the kitchen.

check the structure

Rosalinda Pinheiro Cozinha dos Lobos CASACOR Ceará 2022 sink counter wallpaper wood faucet hood
Rosalinda Pinheiro – Cozinha dos Lobos. Project by CASACOR Ceará 2022. (Esdras Guimarães/CASACOR)

It is interesting to check the structure to ensure that there are no plumbing or conduit passage that could be damaged when placing the device on the wall.

hood height

Luiz Marcel Jota Lisboa the cuore della casa CASACOR Sergipe 2022 table chair countertop kitchen wood
Luiz Marcel and Jota Lisboa – il cuore della casa. Project by CASACOR Sergipe 2022. (Gabriela Daltro/CASACOR)

With regard to height (distance between hood and stove or cooktop), recommended by Mueller is that there should be between 65 and 75 cm apart. Another recommendation is that the hood be installed in a masonry wall.

Ensure installation of charcoal filters

Gabriela Ordahy - Bittersweet Kitchen, project by CASACOR Rio Grande do Sul 2021.
Gabriela Ordahy – Bittersweet Kitchen, project by CASACOR Rio Grande do Sul 2021. (Cristiano Bauce/CASACOR)

Many hoods are sold with a debugger modeand in these cases, it is recommended that the charcoal filters are properly installed, as they allow the air can be filtered and sent back to your kitchen properly fat free.

