5 Wonderful Laws Are Closely Related to You (Photos) Cause and Effect | Present | Attract | Altruism

5 wonderful laws that you must know. (Image source: Adobestock)

Everything in the world is not luck, not a coincidence, it all containscosmic law. Only by knowing the rules of the operation of the universe can we better control our own life.

We live in this world constructed by “tangible” and “intangible”. Follow the trend, be relaxed and happy. This article is relevant to everyone.

Nothing in the world happens by chance, everything happens for a reason. Human thought, language and behavior are all “causes” that will produce corresponding “effects”.

If the “cause” is good, then the “effect” is also good; if the “cause” is bad, then the “effect” is also bad.

As long as people have thoughts, they will inevitably “plant causes”, and whether they plant “good causes” or “evil causes” is up to them.

People cannot change the past, nor can they control the future, we only live in the present.

We can decide and change only ourselves at this moment, our thoughts, words and behaviors. Neither the past nor the future exists, only the present moment is real.

Focus of destiny: The focus and starting point of destiny can only be “now”, and there is no other way.

Regardless of whether the fate is good or bad, just actively focus on adjusting and doing a good job of the current thoughts, words and behaviors, and the fate will develop to the good unconsciously.

The human mind (thought) is always attracted to the reality that is consistent with it.

If a person thinks that the road of life is full of traps, if he is afraid of falling when he goes out, if he is afraid of accidents when he is in a car, and if he is afraid of being cheated when he makes friends, then the reality that this person is in is a reality full of dangers. If you are not careful, you will really get into trouble.

If a person thinks that many people in this world are loyal and bloody people, then this person will always meet friends who treat him with sincerity.

Because a person’s thoughts are negative and ugly, the environment he lives in is also negative, and the people around him are also of the same kind; a person’s thoughts are positive and kind, then his environment is also positive and kind, and he is also Will attract positive and kind people to your side.



The law of giving and receiving is the law of energy conservation. (Image source: Adobestock)

“Altruism” means: perfecting others and benefiting others. If you think about others and benefit others in everything, the person who benefits the most in the end is yourself.

Altruism does not mean sacrificing oneself or ignoring oneself, but through the relationship of life, the energy cycle of giving and harvesting, to establish greater self-value.

You make everyone around you happy, and the happiest person in the end must be yourself. You fulfill the achievements and successes of others, and the person who achieves the greatest achievement in the end is yourself.

Some companies are created with the naked pursuit of maximum profit, and these companies are often short-lived and disappear within a year or two; while those companies that are committed to providing customers with high-quality services and high-quality products for the society often last forever and grow bigger and bigger.

This is the law of indirection at work.

If we harm others, we harm ourselves. In the law of altruism, improving the value of others and improving self-worth often happen at the same time. When you raise the value of others, your self-worth immediately increases.

The law of giving and receiving is the law of energy conservation. That is to say: whatever you donate will eventually be returned to you multiplied.

If you donate money or material things, you will get money or material returns in multiples; if you give joy and make others happy, you will get multiplied joy in return from others; if you give stability and make others feel at ease, you will be multiplied On the contrary, if you inflict uneasiness, hatred, anger, and sorrow on others, you will also get these retributions exponentially.

When you give with a pure and pure heart, without selfish desires and delusions, what comes back to you will be the purest and richest reward.

