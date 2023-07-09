500 days after the Russian invasion, Ukraine resists, but its counteroffensive does not take off

Ukraine has been experiencing a war for 500 days with no end in sight: the country demands more weapons to support a slowly advancing counteroffensive and its cities are periodically bombarded by Russian troops.

The counteroffensive launched at the beginning of June to reconquer territories in the east and south is carried out with fierce fighting and significant casualties.

Russian forces have put up a powerful defense and Ukraine lacks the aviation and artillery ammunition to dismantle it.

The Russians “have built solid fortifications, they have a lot of equipment,” says Antonina Morajovska, a 73-year-old resident of Nikopol (south), who believes the conflict is long overdue.

“I see the progress of ours, it is not easy. With this heat I think about them all the time, poor things”, comments this retired teacher, without doubting the final result. “It will be difficult, but we are going to win anyway,” she says.

Despite the million-dollar military aid packages from the Western powers, the Ukrainian army only managed to recover a few hundred km2 and liberate a dozen towns since the start of the counteroffensive.

A far cry from his quick victories last year, when he recaptured more than 9,000 square kilometers in nine days east of Kharkiv in September and 5,000 kilometers in November in the Kherson region.

“The offensive is not fast, that’s a fact,” acknowledged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who is lobbying Western powers for long-range weapons and F-16 fighter jets.

“Without long-range weapons, it is difficult to not only carry out offensive missions, but also, to be honest, defensive operations,” he explained.

Some expressions of impatience, even from the West, due to the fact that the Ukrainian troops have not yet been able to open a gap in a front that is more than 1,000 km long causes tension in Ukraine.

“It bothers me,” declared the head of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Valery Zaluzhny, at the end of June, frustrated in turn by the slow deliveries of weapons, planes and ammunition promised by Western powers.

An even greater frustration considering that Ukraine proclaims its intention to recover not only the territories seized by Russia since the start of the invasion in February 2022, but also the Crimean peninsula and the separatist regions under Russian control since 2014.

EU. The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, promised that the EU will continue to support Ukraine taking advantage of the 500th anniversary of the Russian invasion.

“500 days of Russia’s aggressive war against Ukraine. 500 days of brave Ukrainian resistance. 500 days of strong European support for Ukraine. We will be with Ukraine for as long as it takes,” Von der Leyen tweeted.

In total, since the start of the war, EU support for Ukraine and Ukrainians amounts to more than €70 billion, including financial, humanitarian, emergency budget and military support to Ukraine.

Member States and European financial institutions have provided these funds which also finance the resources made available to help Member States meet the needs of Ukrainians fleeing the war.

At least 9 thousand dead. Far from kyiv, in a small Nikopol market, 82-year-old Lyudmila Chudinova thinks of her 49-year-old son, a volunteer recovering from an injury. “I am very afraid that after his recovery they will send him to the front again,” she says with tears in her eyes.

After 500 days of conflict, the unity of the Ukrainians remains intact but each day puts their resistance to the test. According to the UN, some 9,000 civilians, including more than 500 children, have been killed since the start of the invasion, despite significantly strengthened air defense since the beginning of the year.

The balance of victims increases without ceasing. At the end of June a missile killed thirteen people in a restaurant in Kramatorsk (east); on Thursday, another barrage of missiles left ten dead in Lviv (west); and yesterday, at least eight people were killed in a Russian bombing raid on the town of Lyman.

The city of Nikopol is also a regular target of Russian forces and half of its 100,000 inhabitants have left.

It overlooks the western shore of the Kakhovka dam, located 10 kilometers from the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, on the other shore, occupied since March 2022 by Moscow troops.

In recent days, the specter of a nuclear catastrophe has hung over the region, with Ukraine and Russia accusing each other of provocative actions at the plant.

On June 6, an attack destroyed part of the Kajovka dam, causing extensive flooding that killed dozens of people and destroyed numerous homes. Since this disaster, many towns in the area have been deprived of water, such as Nikopol. Antonina Morajovska, wearing an elegant white hat to protect herself from the scorching sun, was going to a distribution point to collect bottles of drinking water, when the air alarm began to sound.

“When the siren sounds like that, I always think the same thing: that those [rusos] bastards burst!” says the retiree.