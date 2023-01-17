505 Games New Year’s Sale opens “Death Stranding Director’s Cut” and other works enjoy special discounts

Saying goodbye to the old and welcoming the new, the rich rabbit brings prosperity. 505Games’ New Year’s sale activities on each platform will accompany all players on the occasion of the Spring Festival.

The New Year’s Sale of each platform will start on January 17th on the PC platform Steam and the host platform PlayStation game store. It will last for two weeks. The specific launch dates are as follows:

(The discount time of the New Year Sale is based on Beijing time. Due to the time difference, the specific time will vary)

● Steam：

The first discount is from 2:00 on January 17 to 01:59 on January 24

The second discount is from 2:00 on January 24 to 01:59 on January 31

● PlayStation：

From 23:00 on January 17 to 22:59 on February 1

This New Year’s sale includes a large number of classic works of 505 Games. In addition, HOOK, the new game publishing brand of Digital Bros, also has a lot of high-quality products. I believe that every player can find their favorite games.

The following classic works (some) are included in the Steam New Year Sale:

35% off “Red Mark: Ritual of the Night”

70% off “Control – Ultimate Collection”

40% off Death Stranding Director’s Cut

35% off “Ghost Walker”

20% off Assetto Corsa

25% off “Secret Shooter”

In addition to the games participating in the sale, 505 Games will have more games that players will meet in 2023. The first-person shooter game “Crime Boss: Rockay City” (Crime Boss: Rockay City) with a star cast is currently in pre-sale on the Epic Game Store. The game is expected to be officially released on March 28, 2023. Participate in pre-orders You can enjoy 20% discount. The turn-based strategy adventure game “Miasma Chronicles” (Miasma Chronicles) explored in the fantasy miasma world is now available on Steam. The game will be released in 2023. Interested players can add it to the wish list.

Although “Hundred Heroes: Rising” is not participating in this Chinese New Year sale, we will provide a three-day discount of 20% off on Steam from January 29th to February 1st, so stay tuned.

On the occasion of the Spring Festival, 505 Games wishes all Chinese players all wishes come true and all the best! Happy Chinese New Year and auspicious Year of the Rabbit!