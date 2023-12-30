50th Anniversary Celebration Concert and 2024 New Year Concert: Sichuan Philharmonic Orchestra’s Musical Fusion and Future Plans

Sichuan Philharmonic Orchestra Celebrates 50th Anniversary with Spectacular New Year Concert

The Sichuan Philharmonic Orchestra marked its 50th anniversary with a celebratory concert that left the audience in awe at the Chengdu City Concert Hall on December 29. The concert, themed “Let the World Hear Sichuan,” showcased a fusion of symphonic music from both Chinese and Western civilizations.

The evening began with a passionate performance by violinist Huang Bin and pianist Luo Wei, conducted by Bian Zushan and Jin Yukuang. The concert opened with the orchestra’s co-written piece “Splendid Tianfu”, which has garnered international recognition through national and international tours. The audience was then treated to Ye Xiaogang’s “Green Mango Smell,” a melodious piece depicting the mottled light and shadow of the south.

The concert also featured classic pieces by Strauss, including “Bat” Overture, “New Plucked Polka,” and “Champagne Polka,” creating an atmosphere of joy and celebration. Violinist Huang Bin’s rendition of the “Carmen Fantasia” was described as romantic and passionate, vividly depicting the fiery passion and charm of the gypsy girl Carmen.

The event also included the young conductor Jin Yukuang’s unique interpretation of the “1812” overture, transporting the audience to an innocent fairy tale world through his delicate gestures and rhythm.

In addition to the musical performances, the orchestra also held a signing ceremony during the “Symphony of the Times Building Dreams for the Future” forum, with Ye Xiaogang signing on as artistic director and Bian Zushan and Lin Ge appointed as artistic consultants. The Conservatory of Music of Suzhou University and the School of Literature and Art of Southwest University of Science and Technology were announced as cooperative institutions, while violinist Huang Bin, conductor Jin Yukuang, and pianist Luo Wei were contracted as artists, signaling a promising future for the orchestra.

The concert and the signing ceremony were captured in stunning photographs, courtesy of the Sichuan Philharmonic Orchestra, leaving a lasting impression on the audience and setting the stage for a successful 50th anniversary year.

