Home » 51-year-old Sammi Cheng accompanied Liu Qingyun for the first time to win the Golden Statue for many years, and Liu Qingyun won three best actor awards|Sammi Cheng|Liu Qingyun|Gold Award_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com- Sina
Entertainment

51-year-old Sammi Cheng accompanied Liu Qingyun for the first time to win the Golden Statue for many years, and Liu Qingyun won three best actor awards|Sammi Cheng|Liu Qingyun|Gold Award_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com- Sina

by admin
51-year-old Sammi Cheng accompanied Liu Qingyun for the first time to win the Golden Statue for many years, and Liu Qingyun won three best actor awards|Sammi Cheng|Liu Qingyun|Gold Award_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com- Sina
  1. 51-year-old Sammi Cheng accompanied Liu Qingyun for the first time to win the Golden Statue for many years, and Liu Qingyun won three best actor awards|Sammi Cheng|Liu Qingyun|Gold Statue Awards_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com Sina
  2. [Golden Statue Awards 2023]Michelle Yeoh, the first award presenter, appeared on stage and applauded non-stop! | entertainment Oriental Daily News Malaysia Oriental Daily News
  3. Sammi Cheng shouted excitedly after being nominated for the first cover of the “Hong Kong Film Awards” for seven times: Remember this picture! Lianhe Zaobao
  4. At the 41st Hong Kong Film Awards, Lau Ching Wan and Sammi Cheng are crowned Empresses! 8world
  5. [Gold Awards 2023]Liu Qingyun’s “Detective War” wins Best Actor: I accept applause and boos | Entertainment Oriental Daily News Malaysia Oriental Daily News
  6. View full coverage on Google News
See also  Capital of Culture 2024: here are the ten finalists

You may also like

Men’s non-no model of the same period and...

What size do you prefer your transitional object?

Marcela Tinayre will host Controversy at the bar:...

Nazarena Vélez and Marixa Balli revealed the reason...

Saint Laurent officially enters the film and television...

Tension in La Banda over a man who...

Van Eeghen and slavery — Hart Amsterdammuseum

ALICEYU’s 23 spring and summer advanced ready-to-wear collection...

A soulful journey through the land of afro...

Sustainability tour, from 17 to 20 April meetings...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy