51-year-old Sammi Cheng accompanied Liu Qingyun for the first time to win the Golden Statue for many years, and Liu Qingyun won three best actor awards|Sammi Cheng|Liu Qingyun|Gold Award_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com- Sina

8
- 51-year-old Sammi Cheng accompanied Liu Qingyun for the first time to win the Golden Statue for many years, and Liu Qingyun won three best actor awards|Sammi Cheng|Liu Qingyun|Gold Statue Awards_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com Sina
- [Golden Statue Awards 2023]Michelle Yeoh, the first award presenter, appeared on stage and applauded non-stop! | entertainment Oriental Daily News Malaysia Oriental Daily News
- Sammi Cheng shouted excitedly after being nominated for the first cover of the “Hong Kong Film Awards” for seven times: Remember this picture! Lianhe Zaobao
- At the 41st Hong Kong Film Awards, Lau Ching Wan and Sammi Cheng are crowned Empresses! 8world
- [Gold Awards 2023]Liu Qingyun’s “Detective War” wins Best Actor: I accept applause and boos | Entertainment Oriental Daily News Malaysia Oriental Daily News
- View full coverage on Google News