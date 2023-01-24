[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, January 24, 2023]Li Ruotong, a Hong Kong star who was awarded the title of “The Most Beautiful Little Dragon Girl” for her role in “The Legend of Condor Heroes”, has a good face. In recent years, she has been active on the screen and on social platforms. She often shares her work status, beauty tips and healthy life with her fans. Her “secrets for freezing age” has always been a hot topic among netizens.

Li Ruotong, who just passed his 56th birthday, played the role of “Little Dragon Girl” again earlier, which attracted a lot of attention. When she posted a fitness video, she wrote that the new year finally fulfilled a wish, “27 years ago, the 56-year-old aunt did not lose the skill that Xiaolongnv slept on the rope.”

In the video, she is wearing a set of white fitness clothes. She has a tall figure, firm skin, and outstanding temperament. She first stood still in front of a strip of cloth, and then sat down firmly after standing on the strip of cloth; then, she kept changing her movements, sometimes posing on the cloth strip as a standard split-horse, and sometimes making a flying pose like a flying apsaras. Finally, she lay straight on the cloth strips, reminiscent of the lightness and elegance she played in “Little Dragon Girl” 27 years ago. (Click to watch the video)

Li Ruotong, who pays great attention to the details of life, shared that he has been living a life of a “practice” for more than 20 years. In addition to regular exercise to maintain his figure, he has also put a lot of effort into diet. She revealed that “the last time I drank soda was more than 20 years ago.” She usually refuses any beverages, only drinks water, and eats as little seasoning as possible to avoid skin aging caused by high sugar and excessive salt.

In addition to paying attention to diet, adequate sleep is also one of Li Ruotong’s secrets to keep alive. She laughed and said, “You can skip eating or drinking, but you must sleep well.”

Li Ruotong, who debuted for more than 30 years, became a smash hit with the 1995 version of “The Legend of Condor Heroes”, and was awarded the “Most Beautiful Little Dragon Girl” for portraying the image of “aunt” full of fairy spirit. She is especially grateful for the role played by netizens who have been called “aunt” for more than 20 years.

(Reposted from The Epoch Times/Editor in charge: Ye Ping)

URL of this article: https://www.ntdtv.com/gb/2023/01/24/a103633515.html