59-year-old Jet Li’s photos attract netizens to watch the “Kung Fu Emperor” settle abroad and look a little old

Recently, Jet Li, who hasn’t shown up for a long time, rarely updated his social status. He posted a photo with his friend Michelle Yeoh. And the accompanying text said: “Congratulations to my good friend Michelle Yeoh for her success and being nominated as Time Magazine’s Idol of the Year.” At the same time, the recent photos of the two people’s reunion were exposed, attracting countless netizens to watch.

In the photo, it can be seen that he is a little different from before. He is wearing black casual clothes with a smile on his face. His complexion looks very good, but there are some wrinkles on his face, which makes him look a little old.

Now Jet Li has also settled abroad, and recently posted a number of recent photos of participating in Buddhist activities to communicate with Buddhist masters. Occasionally, I will go to the mountains and rivers with my daughter, which is very pleasant.

Lian Jie, graduated from Beijing Shichahai Sports School, Singaporean Chinese actor, producer, martial artist, and philanthropist. In 1982, starring in the movie “Shaolin Temple” became popular. In 1986, he directed and acted in the film “Chinese Heroes” for the first time. In 1991, starring in the movie “Huang Feihong”, which led to the trend of martial arts in Hong Kong and Taiwan. In 1992, Zhengdong Film Company was established.