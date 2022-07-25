ROME – Road safety also passes through 5G connectivity. Deutsche Telekom and Ericsson, together with Stellantis and Renault, have launched a trial project to demonstrate the functioning of the 5G connection between vehicles to warn of any dangers even beyond their national borders. The initiative, called “5GCroCo” (Fifth Generation Cross-Border Control) is a European innovation project that benefits from EU funding of 17 million euros and is currently being tested on the border between Germany and France and between Germany. and Luxembourg.

The trial envisages that the 5G connections of vehicles traveling from Forbach in France or from Schengen in Luxembourg to Germany are transferred seamlessly, or continuously, from the Orange and Post Luxembourg networks to the Deutsche Telekom network in Germany. In this way the vehicles communicate with each other to signal the dangers present on the road without interruption even when they cross national borders, allowing “mission-critical” connected driving services to always be available along the road. For these tests, the existing 5G radio access network sites were equipped with additional mobile network components from specialist Ericsson in order to establish an efficient 5G test network. Despite the increase in sensors present in the vehicle, the perception of the surrounding environment by the vehicle still remains limited and in some situations, autonomous sensor systems are often unable to anticipate and locate dangerous events on the roads. The occurrence of such an event can therefore correspond to an emergency braking, a dangerous driving maneuver or even a collision.

Therefore, as part of the project, Stellantis and Renault have supplied vehicles equipped with the Anticipated Cooperative Collision Avoidance (Acca) connected service, which allows you to receive real-time alerts on any dangers. It can be traffic jams or broken down vehicles blocking the road, but while the damaged vehicles usually remain stationary in one point, the final part of the traffic jam is in constant motion making it a particularly dangerous event near a curve or a hill with limited visibility. “The Acca service allows you to detect the current position of the end of the traffic jam – explain the designers – To this end, it analyzes information such as anonymous data on their status transmitted to the cloud by vehicles in the vicinity. In this way, the position of the end of the traffic jam is determined in real time. Vehicles approaching the danger point are warned with precise information.

The aim is to avoid dangerous driving maneuvers such as emergency braking or to signal the danger of unexpected maneuvers by vehicles in front thanks to a preventive warning. The Acca service runs on a Mobile Edge Computing cloud infrastructure, integrated into mobile networks to support low-latency communications and calculations for mission-critical services ”. In short, both for vehicles with future autonomous driving and for current models, the joint project could lead to an increase in vehicle safety levels thanks to the potential of 5G connectivity applied to the automotive sector.