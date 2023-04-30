6 decorating tips to assemble yours

“It’s not enough to be a fan, you need to have a bedroom dedicated to what you love”. So one can say about what it’s like and who lives in a geek room.

This is because the environment is characterized by a decoration that brings the universe of movies, anime, series, books and much more from the nerd world into the room. This may look like a visual mess at first, but if done thoughtfully and following good tips, it looks amazing!

As a famous movie would say: “You can enter” a geek room, but be careful not to fall in love and never want to leave! Are you up for it? So follow the clues, or rather the tips below!

What’s the difference between a gamer room and a geek room?

Despite being very similar at first glance, the two styles of decoration are quite different. The architect Clareana Bortotti explains:



Clareana Bortotti Architect at Casa Livre Studio “At its core, the ‘geek’ is the bedroom of a person passionate about technology and pop culture. The ‘gamer’ person is fanatical about games and all this culture and learning that surrounds it.”

The architect also explains that geek room decor is more focused on pop culture, as we will see later. While a gamer room has a more technological setting, which brings the feeling of being inside a game screen, such as lighting with LED strips in blue and red tones – for example.

Tips on how to set up a geek room

Clareana Bortotti Architect at Casa Livre Studio “In the geek dorm, we can abuse decorative objects that bring the universe of pop culture, such as comics, movie posters and dolls with ‘action figures’ style.”

Want to know how this expert tip works in practice? Check it out below.

1. Assess your space and what you already have

This is actually a tip above all others. That’s because those who are geeks possibly already have some items at home that can compose the bedroom decor. Therefore, gather everything you have from the nerd universe before moving on to the next tips.

It is also important to assess whether there is space for all these objects in the bedroom or whether you will need to prioritize what is in that environment and what will be part of the room’s decor, for example.

2. Set up a place to display your collections

With everything gathered, it’s time for the next step: defining the best way to display your items and which ones you want to highlight in the decor.

The ideal piece of furniture for this will depend a lot on what you have out there, but it is worth considering:

Bookcase: open or closed (especially for rarer or more delicate objects), as shown in the photo below;

Niches: straight or in different formats, for an extra touch of personality;

Cabinet: if your geek style has a medieval touch, an antique cabinet can be a great option.

Pegboard: that is, that wooden panel with several holes that you can customize and even vary the way you display your collection.

Another tip is to make a piece of furniture yourself, totally exclusive. This is the tip of architect Clareana Bortotti:

Clareana Bortotti Architect at Casa Livre Studio “For those who prefer a greater challenge, it is possible to make shelves and niches in raw MDF or coated in the color of your choice. This piece of furniture will be your display of comic book collections, action figures and other objects.” See also Not only the Venus influencer: all the flops of Italian tourism promotion

3. Express your geek style on walls

Remember that not everything needs to be on a piece of furniture. After all, the wall of a geek room is often a spectacle of its own. This is because it is there that the greatest passion of those who inhabit the environment is displayed. Thus, those who are Star Wars fans, for example, can opt for a themed wallpaper about the film. The same goes for other topics like games, anime and other nerdy passions.

Wallpaper store image

Other ways to decorate a geek bedroom wall:

Customized dashboards;

wall stickers;

Pictures.

And if you prefer to put together a unique and exclusive decoration, a collection of posters, for example, also look beautiful on the wall in frames with a protective glass or acrylic screen. See more details in this tip by architect Clareana Bortotti:



Clareana Bortotti Architect at Casa Livre Studio “A cool tip to bring a little bit of the geek universe is to put several pictures on the walls with movie posters and comic book art. You can create your own painting by working collages from the Marvel universe, for example.”

4. Lighting takes the geek bedroom to the next level

Different lighting for your geek room is definitely not a must. But certainly the main geek room references that you are enchanted with have given a careful attention to this aspect.

Clareana Bortotti Architect at Casa Livre Studio “In the geek room, we can use more intense colors, such as yellow, and bring in softer lighting, highlighting the decoration of the space.”

Plus, with so many awesome options for geeky light fixtures, why not take advantage?

5. Carpets add comfort to the geek room

Rugs are completely optional but highly recommended. After all, they make the environment much more cozy. And, yes, you will find good options for carpets in the themes that you like the most to assemble your geek room.

You can even put one of those fun doormats on your bedroom door. That way, everyone already feels the geek atmosphere of the environment even before entering!

Photo of the MadeiraMadeira store

6. Fun doors bring more personality

Speaking of doors, they can, yes, be decorated too. Either with a sign signaling a fun notice or with a complete sticker. This is another way of showing that a geek full of personality lives there!

Photo of the MadeiraMadeira store

