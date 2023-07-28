6. HIN & WEG Theater Festival 2023 – mica

Lower Austria/Litschau – The HIN & WEG theater festival is about to start its 6th season. From August 11th to 20th, 2023, around 100 events will take place in and around the city of Litschau, as well as in the Herrenseetheater and in the great outdoors, with the two main themes “Shakespeare” and “Stupidity”.

These “Days for Contemporary Theater Entertainment” brought to life by director Zeno Stanek have a clear goal: to make contemporary theater tangible in all its diversity – sometimes surprising, very multifaceted, telling stories and touching. In addition, theater that deals with current social issues such as human stupidity or wisdom.

Phenomenon of stupidity – with and without Shakespeare

This year’s main topics “Shakespeare” and “Stupidity” have many associations in store: On the one hand, dealing with the unbroken popular English playwright, William Shakespeare, and his timelessly explosive questions. On the other hand, dealing with the extremely multifaceted phenomenon of stupidity, which extends far into the realms of wisdom, cleverness and “being smart”. Often and happily paired, almost siblings, with foolishness, clowning or harlequining. Because the stupid “is mobile in all directions and can put on all the clothes of truth. The truth, on the other hand, has only one dress and one way, and is always at a disadvantage.”, Robert Musil formulated in his 1937 speech “About Stupidity” – and thus very aptly describes this year’s theater festival in its topic. Brilliantly presented as a scenic reading by Hans Peter Kellner with his “One-man-Show”.

Tilda Eulenspiel (c) Wild-Theatre.Schubert-Theater

Performances, station theater & scenic readings

Henry Mason is represented with his unique performances “Show Kitchen I: Measure for Measure” and “Show Kitchen II: As You Like It” – the latter by Shakespeare crying performed, which is also accompanied by the unconventional music-theatrical narration “Down with love. Reloaded.” The known Schubert Theater Vienna is this year with “Shakespeare im Blut”, a perfidious best-of-Shakespeare compilation at the festival, as well as in cooperation with Rebekah Wild in “Tilda Eulenspiel” in the form of a short theater for only one guest with a (feminist) homage to Till Eulenspiegel . The hermione theater in cooperation with the TAG comes with the bouffon play A Humble Proposal, which won the 2022 Nestroy Award for Best Off-Production. In “Wicked Play” three actresses take us into scenes from Shakespeare’s works and thus into the innermost core of human souls. “Hamlet” is from South Bohemian Theatreto the South Bohemian Theatreperformed in Czech with German surtitles.

Manuel Horak, the “lingering artist” of this year Schrammel.Sound.Festivals, takes on the well-known tragedy of Shakespeare with “The Macbeths”. And in “One Night with Lady Macbeth” friendship and sexuality are addressed without taboos – by author Magdalena Marszałkowska, already known from last year with the scenic reading “Here lies the dog buried”, which will be performed this year. Staged readings such as “Queen Lear” by Elisabeth Helikiopolous or “TEMP:EST_redux” in cooperation with the Art University Graz.

Other highlights: “Till Eulenspiegel” by Frank Panhans transferred to the present, the third part of the CAN! Trilogy“Viktor F!” based on Mary Shelley or a music-literary homage to the great HC Artmann, “Open your hat or it’ll pop” by Helmut Bohatsch and the music trio LSZ.

Theater related to Litschau

The world premiere of “(HOUSING) digging” addresses the question “How does the lake get to the northernmost city in Austria?” in stages. And the “breaking latest news of the northernmost city” by the theater group, which is already known from last year collective under the direction of Anton Widauer is dedicated to artistic exploration of the history and stories of the city of Litschau – again with: Alina Schaller, Anna Anderluh, the Lischau singing clubas well as many Litschauer:innen.

first time! Program paths for every taste

This year there are tried and tested ways for visitors for the first time: the opportunity to choose preselected sequences and compilations of theater productions in a package. These specially curated Theater.Paths through the program help with the agony of choice, take away the planning stress and pressure to make decisions, because around 100 events at around 20 venues in Litschau and the surrounding area are being offered this year. So there is the “Cross-Bed.Path” (something of everything) to the “Shakespeare.Path” and the “Stupidity.Path” to the “From morning to late.Path” (once everything – nobody can do more!) special selections that can be purchased at a reduced price in the ticket shop.

Theater-Workshops

Between the two festival weekends, theater workshops will again be held, a total of seven different courses, from August 14th to 18th. A workshop on the subject of “poetic improvisation” will be held for everyone aged 14 and over. For adults, there are courses on topics such as body, figure and improv theater, as well as directing, acting (the gestural principle) and Feldenkrais in the program. Details & booking directly at: https://koenigsleitn.at/hin-und-weg

get there & be gone

There will be around 100 individual events this year. Performances, scenic readings and discussions in a wide variety of formats in Litschau, the northernmost city in Austria. The performances take place in unusual locations, in the Herrenseetheater, in the BRAUHAUSstadl and in the new event and rehearsal house MOMENT, which is right next to the festival center at the lido and the theater and holiday village of Königsleitn. Here at Herrensee, a kind of “theater laboratory” has emerged in recent years, where old meets young, music meets text, nature meets art and spirit meets enjoyment. Irregularity, also as a charming variant of stupidity, meets wisdom.

Young (inter)national theater makers, actors and artists come together in and around Litschau to develop theater together. Productions from the Czech Republic, Slovenia, Poland, New Zealand, Germany as well as from Vienna and the federal states will be represented this August.

The festival looks forward to working with the hermione theater in cooperation with the Vienna Theater TAGto the Schubert Theater from Vienna, the Styrian autumnthe Slovenian-Carinthian Theater Štrikto the South Bohemian Theater / Südböhmischen Theater from Budweis, the Art University Grazthe acting school Ernest Busch Berlinwith students of Max-Reinhardt-Seminarsthe Schauspielhaus Salzburg and other national and international theater institutions, collectives, ensembles and independent groups such as the Theater group kollekTief, group Spigl, spitzwegerich, stage cousins, English Lovers, Rabtaldirndln, Shakespeare grådaus u.v.m.

Dramatiker:in Residence is Jérôme Junod, chief dramaturge at Playhouse Salzburgalso author and translator, musician and philosopher.

Anna Anderluh (c) Maria Frodl

Musiker:in Residence are the singer, composer, performer and musician Anna Anderluh and Philipp Kienberger, bass player and composer.

As in previous years, the focus is on theater productions with first performances, guest performances and premieres in the Herrenseetheater, im Theaterhaus MOMENTim BRAUHAUSstadl as well as in unusual places in the city. Kitchen readings in private households, author: interior readings, scenic readings of new plays, the matinees “Fellinger’s Early Play” with well-known discussion guests, radio plays, theatrical walks, fire talks and workshops deepen the festival theme and round off the program.

After the morning yoga session at the lido, Katharina Stemberger invites you to a literary prologue in the teaspoon lounge. Ernst Molden curates the concerts that follow the series of events in the evening Herrenseetheater let it fade away: SarahBernhardt, Pauls Jets, Lisa Schmid Trio, Gravögl. Last but not least: Anna Mabo, which will also be heard as part of a kitchen reading. And finally Ernst Molden feat. Anna Anderluh & Philipp Kienberger. Music this year for the first time in club format and with a nightly DJ line in the glass foyer.

Detailed program and tickets at: https://www.hinundweg.jetzt/online-bestellen/

