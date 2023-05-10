6 songs of singer IU accused of plagiarism

Under Korean law, usually the original author has the right to report plagiarism. However, under article 140 of the copyright law, a witness has the right to sue if the accused person regularly infringes.

According to exclusive news from Maeil Kyungjae newspaper recently (May 10), an individual (temporarily called “A”) has filed a complaint against singer IU to the Gangnam police station on charges of violating copyright law. This person alleged that 6 tracks in IU’s career including “The Red Shoes”, “Bbibbi”, “Good Day”, “Pitiful”, “Celebrity” and “Boo” copied the works of the artists. other at home and abroad. It is known that the female singer participated in the production of “Bbibbi” and penned the lyrics for the hit “Celebrity”.

A thinks that the above songs all have similarities in melody, beat and use similar chords with songs previously released by other singers, specifically: “Especially “Good Day and The Red Shoes”, so much so that anyone who hears it will see the similarity between the two versions. I suspect all six tracks copy the idea of ​​the intro of another product. This is the part that creates the emotion and melody of the song, attracting listeners’ curiosity so that they decide whether to continue listening or not.” A alleges.

Regarding the cause of the complaint, “A” said it was necessary to speak up because the owner of the hit song “Blueming” had never given any explanation, even asked to delete the denunciation post despite being repeatedly questioned about plagiarism. According to the source, “The Red Shoes” was previously suspected of copying the idea from Nekta’s “Here Us” track in 2013. At that time, the representative of the original Nekta side said that they had contacted the management company. vocalist “Lilac” but received no response. Up to now, the owner of EDAM has not yet responded to the accusation of plagiarism of this latest product.