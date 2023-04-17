Home » 6 types of tables for your home decor
Entertainment

6 types of tables for your home decor

by admin
6 types of tables for your home decor

Undoubtedly, the table is one of the most versatile pieces of furniture in the house. This is because there are different models and utilities that may vary according to the room in the house where it will be installed.

To help you choose the ideal style, we have listed in this article the main types of tables that you can add to your home decor. So enjoy our content and read on. Let’s go?

Browse the content:

Types of tables for internal area

For each room you will need a different type of table, so the time has come for you to know what types of tables we recommend you have in your home decor. Check it out below!

dining tables

Dining table with oval shape and modern texture on the wooden top.

When we talk about indoor tables, we automatically think of the dining table. After all, she is the protagonist in rooms like the dining room or even the kitchen. They are usually square or rectangular, however, round models are an option for those who want to be a little daring and gain more dynamism in everyday life.

Another tip is that if you have a dining room, the table can be a good resource to divide spaces without too much contrast.

As the dining table is the key piece, we must pay attention when combining it with the rest of the furniture and accessories so as not to make the environment too heavy or polluted. Here are some styles you can be inspired by:

Read too: How to make a wooden table: step by step

See also  Jia Jingwen’s eldest daughter took a photo with her father Sun Zhihao’s stepmother on her birthday

Side and center tables

Modern living room with clean sofa, abstract painting, black coffee table and lamp next to the sofa.
Decorative, modern and functional coffee table.

In addition to dining tables, there are also side or corner tables. They are intended for rooms or outdoor environments as a support piece. In addition, another option is the coffee tables and, normally, they are 60cm from the sofa.

Both the sides and the ones in the center are decorative furniture, but at the same time functional. This is because we can place decorative items such as picture frames, scented candles, magazines and books, but they can also be used to support the TV remote control, food while watching a movie, etc.

It is possible to find several models, materials and formats. Therefore, analyze the style of decor in your living room and understand which type of table best matches the environment.

office tables

Home office with work desk, computer, cupboard with books and sheets taped to the wall.
Your most welcoming and comfortable home office with the right desk.

If you have an office at home, you should definitely choose an ideal desk to work more comfortably. The table or desk must be a considerable size (at least more than one meter) so that it can accommodate the computer and also be comfortable.

In some tables, we find a hole, where computer cables such as charger, internet cables, among others, can pass, so that they are not visible. In addition, it is also interesting that it has storage space such as a drawer to store items such as notebooks, calculator, papers, etc.

In addition to offices, you can also install a desk in the children’s room so that they can do their homework in their own environment.

bedside tables

Bedroom with white walls and boseirie details, pinkish nude bedside table with a potted plant on top.
Find a nightstand that is both decorative and functional.

The bedside table can stop an expendable piece of furniture when thinking about the decoration of a room. However, if used well it can be a very functional item. You can choose to use one or a couple of tables on each side of the house.

See also  The foggy, screaming and courageous loop movie "Lost 1231" is set for April 15th! _TOM Entertainment

Its function, basically, is to serve as a support for more common everyday items, to store various objects and also to place a picture frame with a family photo or a decorative item, for example.

Read too: 9 different bedside table ideas

backyard tables

Gray six-seater table in the backyard of the house.
Combine beauty, durability, strength and comfort in this table for the backyard.

The table for backyard decoration is a very nice piece of furniture if you like to enjoy moments in the middle of greenery and nature with your family and friends. The most common models are those made of solid wood, but you can also consider materials such as aluminum or synthetic fiber as they have several advantages such as resistance to corrosion and UV rays, for example.

And don’t worry, if you have a small backyard, you can also think of different types of decoration to create a comfortable and comfortable environment.

balcony tables

Balcony with plants and a set of wooden table and two chairs.
Set up a little corner on your balcony with a compact and functional table and chair set.

Not all apartments have space to create a dining room or gourmet area. But, if you have a cozy balcony, you can think about how to take advantage of the space to place a table and enjoy the view during meals.

Opt for a compact set of table and chairs and, if your balcony is not covered, think about considering a waterproof material that will not be damaged by being in contact with the sun and cold, for example.

You may also be interested: Balcony Decoration: 6 Ideas to Inspire your Project

Choose the ideal type of table for your new home

Now that you’ve been inspired by the tips on types of tables, how about finding the ideal property so that you can apply our suggestions? For this, you can count on QuintoAndar, the largest housing platform in Latin America.

See also  One question and one answer▏Wang Junkai and Zhang Yi's partner? Reba into the group? Liu Yaowen screen protector collapsed room? Ouyang Nana has good resources? Can't hide marketing? Twinkle Twinkle The original cast? _What_Liu Yaowen_Reba
-->

Everyone finds their home in QuintoAndar

It is very easy to find a property that meets all your needs, since on our website or app you have more than 70 search filters that facilitate the search for those looking for a new home to live in. Take advantage of the professional photos of the properties that interest you and start planning the rooms in your home with the perfect table!

QuintoAndar provides the comments box below for readers to exchange information, but is not responsible for the content published by them.

You may also like

450 m² apartment gains contemporary and minimalist layout

Home appliance life network AWE highlights preview: orange...

ORGANIC AND SINUOUS MOVEMENT OF LENÇÓIS MARANHENSES INSPIRES...

Hiroshi Fujiwara releases fragment design x BLACKPINK joint...

Golden Rooster and Xiamen set a ten-year agreement

Rustic beach house in Trancoso, with lots of...

Rapper Cam’ron sued for using his image |...

How to make churros – naminhapanela.com

Yang Zi: The dream of cooperating with Jackie...

My 10 Recipes with Beans – Panelaterapia

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy