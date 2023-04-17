6 types of tables for your home decor

Undoubtedly, the table is one of the most versatile pieces of furniture in the house. This is because there are different models and utilities that may vary according to the room in the house where it will be installed.

To help you choose the ideal style, we have listed in this article the main types of tables that you can add to your home decor. So enjoy our content and read on. Let’s go?

Types of tables for internal area

For each room you will need a different type of table, so the time has come for you to know what types of tables we recommend you have in your home decor. Check it out below!

dining tables

Dining table with oval shape and modern texture on the wooden top.

When we talk about indoor tables, we automatically think of the dining table. After all, she is the protagonist in rooms like the dining room or even the kitchen. They are usually square or rectangular, however, round models are an option for those who want to be a little daring and gain more dynamism in everyday life.

Another tip is that if you have a dining room, the table can be a good resource to divide spaces without too much contrast.

As the dining table is the key piece, we must pay attention when combining it with the rest of the furniture and accessories so as not to make the environment too heavy or polluted. Here are some styles you can be inspired by:

Side and center tables

Decorative, modern and functional coffee table.

In addition to dining tables, there are also side or corner tables. They are intended for rooms or outdoor environments as a support piece. In addition, another option is the coffee tables and, normally, they are 60cm from the sofa.

Both the sides and the ones in the center are decorative furniture, but at the same time functional. This is because we can place decorative items such as picture frames, scented candles, magazines and books, but they can also be used to support the TV remote control, food while watching a movie, etc.

It is possible to find several models, materials and formats. Therefore, analyze the style of decor in your living room and understand which type of table best matches the environment.

office tables

Your most welcoming and comfortable home office with the right desk.

If you have an office at home, you should definitely choose an ideal desk to work more comfortably. The table or desk must be a considerable size (at least more than one meter) so that it can accommodate the computer and also be comfortable.

In some tables, we find a hole, where computer cables such as charger, internet cables, among others, can pass, so that they are not visible. In addition, it is also interesting that it has storage space such as a drawer to store items such as notebooks, calculator, papers, etc.

In addition to offices, you can also install a desk in the children’s room so that they can do their homework in their own environment.

bedside tables

Find a nightstand that is both decorative and functional.

The bedside table can stop an expendable piece of furniture when thinking about the decoration of a room. However, if used well it can be a very functional item. You can choose to use one or a couple of tables on each side of the house.

Its function, basically, is to serve as a support for more common everyday items, to store various objects and also to place a picture frame with a family photo or a decorative item, for example.

backyard tables

Combine beauty, durability, strength and comfort in this table for the backyard.

The table for backyard decoration is a very nice piece of furniture if you like to enjoy moments in the middle of greenery and nature with your family and friends. The most common models are those made of solid wood, but you can also consider materials such as aluminum or synthetic fiber as they have several advantages such as resistance to corrosion and UV rays, for example.

And don’t worry, if you have a small backyard, you can also think of different types of decoration to create a comfortable and comfortable environment.

balcony tables

Set up a little corner on your balcony with a compact and functional table and chair set.

Not all apartments have space to create a dining room or gourmet area. But, if you have a cozy balcony, you can think about how to take advantage of the space to place a table and enjoy the view during meals.

Opt for a compact set of table and chairs and, if your balcony is not covered, think about considering a waterproof material that will not be damaged by being in contact with the sun and cold, for example.

Choose the ideal type of table for your new home

