[NTD Times, Beijing Time, December 03, 2022]Hong Kong’s “King of Comedy” Zhou Xingchi (Xingye) quietly opened his first social account in October this year, which surprised and delighted fans. On December 1, he posted a surfing video on IG, which amazed netizens with his fitness skills, and also attracted actress Angelababy (Yang Ying) to “teach me”.

After Zhou Xingchi opened his IG account in early October, it has attracted more than 300,000 followers. With a low-key personality, he also shares classic stills and daily life from time to time. After posting photos of his dog Kio transformed into a character in the movie “Shaolin Soccer” a few days ago, on December 1 he posted a video of surfing and shouted to netizens : “How can I jump higher, please advise!”

In the video, Zhou Xingchi is wearing a black diving suit and life jacket, and a gray fisherman’s hat, advancing along the water. The 60-year-old said that time was late and time was fast. Following the waves splashed by the speedboat, he jumped at the right time and stood steadily on the water surface on a skateboard. His physical fitness was not inferior to that of young people. (Click to watch the video)

Seeing Stephen Chow’s wonderful surfing videos and posts, fans praised: “Master Xing, you are so good! It makes people happy to know how to exercise! It makes people happy to see your happiness in sports! You are now sharing your daily life It’s so exciting!”

Many netizens also gave surfing advice, and some professionals suggested: “The sea water should be more salty. According to Newton’s third law, the more the reaction force is upward, the person will bounce higher.” Zhou Xingchi, who is worthy of being the “King of Comedy”, continued “Ask for advice” said: “Should I use salt or soy sauce to make the seawater saltier?” laughed the netizens.

Actress Angelababy, who loves surfing, also left a message to “teach me”: “The center of gravity should be from the inside to the outside and then back to the inside.” Zhou Xingchi replied, “Understood, please demonstrate.” As a result, Angelababy, who came to the mainland after debuting in Hong Kong, joked in Cantonese: “Take two years to practice before (give me 2 years, I will practice first).” Angelababy is very familiar, the interaction between the two of them back and forth also amuses the fans.

