60th anniversary of the AVGR

Ruben Aranzabal (former secretary of the AVGR 1967/1972) DNI 5,443,231

Congratulations!, in memory of its hard-working founders, and also to the hard-working leadership that gave life to this paradigmatic entity of national sports car racing.

However, I regret that on this transcendental occasion the “handful of privileged survivors” of the old leadership and the oldest collaborators of that entity have not been invited to participate in the festivities.

For this reason, I modestly want to vindicate and pay a heartfelt tribute to that reduced and qualified legion that was a fundamental protagonist in the historical evolution of our Association of General Roca Flyers (AVGR).

Nobility obliges!





