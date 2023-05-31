618 Open! Haier Smart Home joins hands with Zhejiang Satellite TV to promote quality life_Market Trends_Capital Market_Financial Network- CAIJING.COM.CN

When shopping at 618, contemporary young people not only look at the price, but also upgrade their lifestyle through shopping. To buy a set of camping equipment is to choose a healthy lifestyle that embraces nature; to choose a set of skin care products is to choose a confident and beautiful lifestyle; to buy a smart home is to choose a comfortable and convenient quality lifestyle. So for enterprises, how to meet the consumption upgrade of users from products to lifestyles? Let’s take a look at how Haier Zhijia does it.

At 7:00 p.m. on May 31st, a warm wind blowing by Qingdao Shilaoren Beach, a camping concert with the sound of nature and hot items opened dreamily. This is Haier 618 Super Ceremony · “The Voice of God” The camping concert is being broadcast live simultaneously on Haier Zhijia APP, Zhejiang Satellite TV’s official Douyin, Haier’s Tmall official flagship store, Casarte’s self-operated flagship store on JD.com, Xinhuanet and other platforms. Create four styles of camping camps, including exquisite light luxury and forest secrets, and invite four powerful singers Wang Xiaomin, Bo Yuan, Hu Haiquan and Jing Yu as partners of Haier Smart Home’s quality life. One person, one style leads users to explore smart technology and high-end Passionate collision of quality life. In this ultimate visual and auditory enjoyment, what surprises will users experience?

The trendiest way to play: listening and playing while placing an order at the camping concert

In this year’s 618, the “largest investment in history”, how should the brand fully mobilize the enthusiasm of young people? Haier Zhijia’s “big event” that can play: linking with the IP of “The Voice of God”, combining the hottest camping and concerts, four Haier Zhijia quality life partners are in the four theme camps, through Fun experiments, interactive challenges and other forms create the most atmospheric quality camping life. The popular sets equipped with smart technology in each theme scene will form a list of Haier’s annual quality of life in 2023, even if users close their eyes and enter, they will not step on the thunder.

The trendy form is only superficial, and the high-end quality lifestyle displayed in an all-round way is the most moving through four styles of camping life: exquisite light luxury, forest secret, limited art, and lazy party. Whether it is temperature, food, clothing, etc., it can easily become exquisite and luxurious, or you can bathe in the fresh oxygen wind of the forest, drink the sweet water in the mountains, or everything you see and touch is comparable. The high-end atmosphere of artworks, or the extreme happiness of smart and lazy people, each camp theme opens up a new quality of life.

This trendy gameplay not only brings the ultimate visual and auditory enjoyment, but also makes it difficult for users not to be moved by these ideal quality lifestyles even through the screen. If you are optimistic about the same model on the spot, users can directly place an order, and truly buy, buy, and buy while listening, playing, and enjoying, and the buying experience is comprehensively improved.

The most burning scene: high-end upgrades and high-quality lifestyles across the board

How ignited will this ongoing camping concert be? Let’s take a look at it on the spot, gather the three high-end packages of Casarte Light Year, Galaxy, and Galaxy, and four style theme camps that reflect the quality of life in the whole scene, such as smart kitchen and whole house air. How many “mysteries” that make life better, and what kind of high-end quality lifestyles are brought.

No, Wang Xiaomin came here with her exquisite and light luxury camp. The people and the theme are super well matched. Even the host Yiyi said: “I feel like a hostess at once.” The real delicacy even has the requirements of the wind. , The comfortable wind scene created by the on-site Casarte Nebula air conditioner gave Wang Xiaomin and Hu Haiquan more inspiration for the PK music library. Its jet flow uniform wind technology makes the air-conditioned air natural and comfortable, and the elderly and children can feel at ease. Not only is the style exquisite, but the taste is even more exquisite. The special lychee drink is fresh to everyone’s hearts. The ingredients are preserved by Casarte’s cell-level fresh-keeping technology, which makes it easy to realize the freedom of fresh fruits. Both Jinglong and Boyuan planted grass on the spot. You don’t have to worry about getting your clothes dirty after eating. The Neutron F2 washing and drying integrated machine is a professional washing and care scene, and even jackets can be easily maintained. The first 3D see-through drying technology can easily dry down jackets. No wonder it attracted netizens to send bullet screens saying “too strong” and “planting grass”!

Still immersed in the exquisite light luxury for a long time aftertaste, a burst of primitive meaty aroma from the mountains came to his face, and it was Boyuan who brought his forest secret camp to the stage. Camping + barbecue, is this really a live broadcast? However, different from the smoky style of painting, the Casarte Galaxy Steam and Grill All-in-One Machine makes cooking food so enjoyable! You can grill kebabs in one sentence, no need to set the temperature and time, and stop when it is cooked, and it is crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, with just the right degree of doneness, and the “Zibo BBQ” is just right for one roll. Moreover, due to the skill of the live game, the oven of Casarte Galaxy steamed the fish and rice at the same time, and there will be no odor at all. Even if everyone is thirsty and wants to drink a glass of water, there are fresh water purifiers to restore the cleanness and sweetness of the mountain spring water, and the soaked sea cucumbers are bigger and more elastic! Netizens have barraged to express “want to buy” and “good water is too important”.

The on-site experience is in full swing, what will be the next highlights? According to the spoiler, the limited art camp focuses on the life aesthetics of fireworks and art. The Casarte refrigerator not only has a simple and elegant appearance, but also meets the needs of a large number of stockpiles and extreme freshness preservation. The small ice bar can be seamlessly integrated with the cabinet. The lazy party camp is full of Buffs. It can be seen that the Haier Smart Home brain screen that can manage the whole house, the hands-free double-sided dishwasher, etc., and even cleaning is extra worry-free, mixed with biscuit crumbs, Dirty floors such as ketchup can be cleaned immediately with a push of the Haier dual-power scrubber Z10Pro, and the scrubber can be self-cleaned with one click as long as the scrubber is put back on the base…

Strongest Support: Digitalization Brings Optimal User Experience

Why can Haier Smart Home 618 introduce new ones every year, and win deep recognition from users with its uniquely attractive gameplay and comprehensively upgraded quality lifestyle? Behind this, it is inseparable from its digital transformation and upgrading rooted in user needs, accurate insight into users, satisfying users, and leading the high-quality growth of Haier Smart Home.

First of all, from the perspective of user needs, we will focus on the more personalized and multi-faceted characteristics of user needs, and make precise efforts. Through the digital upgrade of content operation and user operation, Haier Smart Home realizes the penetration of users’ minds with differentiation in all categories. The concerns of young people and seniors, boys and girls are very different. Through the analysis of mature user portraits, Haier Smart Home can choose high-end scenarios such as smart cleaning and social kitchen for users who pursue quality. Young people can choose one-click cooking, one-sentence Trendy scenes such as watching movies… Different users can see that Haier Zhijia has its own strengths.

Secondly, from the service side of satisfying users, the user’s experience in the process of placing an order, logistics and after-sales experience after placing an order are all critical. Nodes like 618 allow users to buy whatever they want, and it is very important not to wait after buying. By upgrading the supply chain scenario model and the direct delivery link of the supply chain, Haier Zhijia achieved an estimated 1.2% increase in spot rate and 15% increase in inventory efficiency during the 618 period. Moreover, the second-level response of customer service personnel 7×24 hours, the scientific scheduling of service soldiers, and the integration of delivery and installation can maximize user satisfaction.

Finally, from the user’s own experience, through the digital user platform, users can achieve more real-time and in-depth interaction with Haier Smart Home. Once users have any problems, Haier Smart Home can capture and provide efficient solutions at the first time. In addition, users’ opinions and suggestions on the product itself, as well as iterative requirements for used scenarios, etc., can receive the most timely feedback and processing, and can provide life-long service.

The camping concert is still going on, the present is a quality lifestyle created by high-end packages, and the future is a smart and beautiful life that can be enjoyed every day. It is precisely because Haier Smart Home’s bright galaxy is created by tens of thousands of users, so Haier Smart Home’s technological innovation and package upgrades are committed to allowing every user to see the stars and sea of ​​a better life. This 618, choose Haier Zhijia, a fully upgraded quality lifestyle is coming to you.

