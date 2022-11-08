The 68-year-old Zhao Yazhi went to CCTV to participate in the program, and the photos she posted also attracted the onlookers of many netizens.

According to CCTV news reports, this time Zhao Yazhi went to CCTV to participate in a program that promotes Chinese culture, which looks very good.

CCTV News also issued an article saying that the “Linxie Sencha Picture” by Ming Dynasty painter Wen Zhengming shows the elegant scenery of spring and Jingming and friends who cook tea. On the stage of Poetry and Painting China, @赵雅志 restored the method of making tea in the Ming Dynasty, and Zhang Zhifeng, the inheritor of Fujian Province’s intangible cultural heritage @茶白秀, reproduced this classic work on the tea soup.

Zhao Yazhi won the fourth place in the “Miss Hong Kong” beauty pageant. It has been almost 50 years since her debut. The TV series she participated in, such as “Legend of the New White Snake”, “Shanghai Bund”, and “Joking about Qianlong”, became popular in those years.

Now Zhao Yazhi is 68 years old, but she has always been active in everyone’s vision, filming, live broadcasting, appearing in variety shows, participating in various parties, etc. It is said that many Hong Kong artists are hardworking and self-disciplined, and Zhao Yazhi must be one of them.

