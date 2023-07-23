7/23~7/29 Constellation Horoscope: Aries Anxiety and Leo Financial Losses

Title: Weekly Horoscope (7/23~7/29): Aries Feel Anxious in Love, Leo Warned of Financial Loss

Subtitle: Venus Retrograde and Mercury’s Influence Highlighted in This Week’s Horoscope

By [Editor Name]

[date]

In this week’s horoscope (7/23~7/29), Aries and Leo are advised to be cautious as they face emotional anxiety and potential financial loss, respectively. Venus started its retrograde motion in Leo on 7/23, which will continue until 9/4. This period highlights the importance of interpersonal interactions and emotional exchanges with loved ones. On July 29, Mercury entered Virgo, signaling a possible surge in discussions related to medical news and public health matters.

Aries (March 21 – April 19):

This week, Venus retrogrades in your love relationship field, causing fluctuation in the connections you have with someone you are unclear about. The absence of communication from the other party might leave you feeling anxious. Meanwhile, Mercury’s influence can help you tackle work-related issues in a more systematic manner.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20):

With Venus retrograding in Taurus’ home-life sector, you might find yourself inclined to purchase new furniture or invest in expensive decorations. Mercury’s effect on your love life prompts you to handle existing intimate relationships with care.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20):

Venus retrograding in Gemini’s communication and expression field warns of potential slip-ups in conversations or difficulties in keeping track of social engagements. Caution in managing expenses is advised. On the other hand, Mercury will enhance your relationship with family members, leading to increased interactions.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22):

Venus retrograding in Cancer’s money and wealth area calls for extra caution in investments, emphasizing the need to discard any investment gossip. Mercury’s influence brings better communication with friends and an increase in popularity.

Leo (July 23 – August 22):

With Venus retrograding in Leo’s self-identity field, strong subjective ideas may cause dissatisfaction among those around you. Additionally, financial losses pose a concern, and you may resort to retail therapy to express your emotions. Mercury’s entrance will bring opportunities for professional growth.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22):

This week, Venus retrograding in Virgo’s subconscious area might lead to encounters with past lovers or mysterious individuals who stir up emotions. Mercury empowers you to express yourself and perform well in academics.

Libra (September 23 – October 22):

Venus retrograding in Libra’s interpersonal organization and group field signals an increase in social gatherings, potentially resulting in boredom and misunderstandings with female friends. Mercury’s influence may disrupt your sleep, so it is advisable to maintain a regular sleep schedule.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21):

Venus retrograding in Scorpio’s career status field warns of potential disputes and misunderstandings with female supervisors or colleagues. Keeping a low profile and avoiding personal conversations at work is recommended. On the bright side, Mercury will enhance your networking opportunities.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21):

As Venus retrogrades in Sagittarius’ learning values field, your focus and learning abilities might decline, leading you to avoid taking on additional responsibilities at work. Mercury, however, enables you to engage more with older female figures.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19):

This week, Venus retrogrades in Capricorn’s deep emotional field, bringing forth the fear of entering a stable relationship due to internal insecurities. On the other hand, Mercury’s influence grants you time for introspection and reading, allowing you to adjust your mental and physical well-being.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18):

Venus retrograding in Aquarius’ intimacy field may cause sudden focus on each other’s flaws or financial disputes. It is advisable to avoid complicated romantic relationships at this time. However, Mercury strengthens your sixth sense and intuition.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20):

With Venus retrograding in Pisces’ workplace and work field, you might find yourself longing for a long vacation or losing interest in your current job. Be wary of potential conflicts with female colleagues. On a positive note, Mercury enhances your social connections and opens up opportunities with your girlfriends.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article solely belong to the author. Sohu is an information release platform that provides storage space services and does not necessarily endorse the views presented here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

