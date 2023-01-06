Original title: 7 blockbuster films assembled, with a strong lineup of different themes “The strongest Spring Festival file in history” is back “Deep Sea” stills. “Man Jianghong” stills. “The Wandering Earth 2”, “Man Jianghong”, “No Name”, “Deep Sea”, “Exchanging Life”, “The Jedi Counterattack of Chinese Ping Pong”, “Bear Infested·Stay with me “Bear Core””… There are still two weeks before the Spring Festival in 2023, 7 A new domestic film has been announced and will be reviewed by the audience during the Spring Festival. These 7 films have different themes, rich content, and a strong lineup. Fans are full of emotion. “The strongest Spring Festival file in history” is back. As the sequel to the landmark Chinese sci-fi blockbuster “The Wandering Earth”, “The Wandering Earth 2” is the first movie to announce its entry into the Spring Festival. The film can be regarded as the prequel of “The Wandering Earth”, which will reveal the background of the “Wandering Earth Project”. In addition to Wu Jing, the leading actor in the previous film, Andy Lau was also added to the starring role, adopting a dual-male lead mode. The film is regarded as the first main force of the Spring Festival file. Following the good results of “Sniper” in the 2022 Spring Festival file, Zhang Yimou entered the Spring Festival file again with his new work “Manjianghong”. The film also uses Shen Teng and Yi Yanqianxi as the two male protagonists, telling the story of four years after Yue Fei’s death, when Qin Hui was in talks with Jin Guo, the small soldier Zhang Da and Sun Jun, the deputy commander of the pro-barracks, were coerced into layers of conspiracy. In recent years, screenwriter Chen Yu has collaborated with Zhang Yimou on films such as “Sturdy as a Rock” and “Sniper”. With Zhang Yimou’s steady style, I believe the word-of-mouth and box office of the film will not be bad. Tony Leung and Wang Yibo starred in the spy war theme, which is the biggest highlight of the movie “No Name” directed by Cheng Er. This film is the last part of Bona Films’ “China Trilogy” (the first two are “Chinese Doctor” and “Changjin Lake”). The story of passing information to death and defending the country. Cheng Er’s very personal film language and Tony Leung’s acting skills make people look forward to this work. The movie “Exchange Life” starring Lei Jiayin, Zhang Xiaofei, and Zhang Youhao is the only comedy in the Spring Festival file. The film is the new work of Su Lun, the director of “Cohabitation in Time and Space”, which also incorporates fantasy elements, and revolves around the story of exchanging lives after accidentally exchanging bodies. After "Journey to the West: The Great Sage Returns", the animated film "Deep Sea" that director Tian Xiaopeng took seven years to complete will also meet the audience during the Spring Festival. The film constructs a brand new underwater world, telling the story of a girl who pursues and explores in the mysterious underwater world and encounters a unique journey of life. The film focuses on exquisite visual effects and Chinese aesthetics, which has already raised expectations among fans of Chinese comics. "Chinese Ping Pong: The Jedi Strikes Back" directed by Deng Chao and Yu Baimei will also be released at the same time. This sports-themed film is adapted from a true story and tells a wonderful counterattack story of the "Five Tigers" in the history of national football from the trough to the peak. In addition, the “Bear Infested” series of movies, which have almost never been absent from the Spring Festival in recent years, will also come as scheduled. “Bear Infested: Stay with Me “Bear Core”” takes motherly love as the theme, and will accompany children during the New Year. The series focuses on family viewing, which is “just needed” during the Spring Festival, and the box office has been stable for many years. Although the pre-sale of the Spring Festival file has not yet started, according to the data of Maoyan Professional Edition, as of January 6, the number of people who want to watch “The Wandering Earth 2” reached 857,000, ranking first. Wan and 360,000 people wanted to see the second and third places. “There are 7 new films in the Spring Festival file, which shows that with the optimization of the epidemic prevention and control policy, the film market is gradually recovering, and film companies can’t wait to put their blockbuster films on the Spring Festival file.” Film critic Jing Runcheng believes that this year’s Spring Festival box office box office It should be more ideal, and the box office is very likely to reach new highs. But he is also a little worried. Judging from the number of 7 films, it is a bit “too crowded”. “Maybe at most two or three films are particularly good at the box office, and the rest can only be ‘accompanying’. It is better to choose other schedules.” “I’m more optimistic about “The Wandering Earth 2” and “Man Jianghong”. The former is the national IP, and everyone recognizes this story, while the latter is Zhang Yimou’s film, and the starring role is also well recognized by the audience. “Exchange Life” may also perform well, after all It’s a comedy, so the box office won’t be too bad.” According to Jing Runcheng, as for “Deep Sea”, it may not perform particularly well in terms of box office alone, because this kind of movie is very “fan-oriented” and its style is not particularly popular. “Unless the word-of-mouth is good enough to go out of the circle, it is not as easy to be accepted by ordinary audiences as the other few.”

