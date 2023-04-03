If before candles only came out of the closet to decorate the table at romantic dinners, today the story is very different. Protagonists in decorationthey gain fixed spaces on shelves and sideboards. And it’s not just adornment, it has a function!

With special aromas, they help to calm down, bring a feeling of the countryside, smell of bergamot… The sky is the limit for brands and consumers have fun with the countless options available on the market.

Proof of this are the seven copyright and craft stores listed below for you to choose your favorite.

@thecandle.store

Born in 2020, the brand has taken on ever-increasing flights. No wonder the candles The Candle Store they are aromatic, vegan, paraffin-free, biodegradable and ecological. With several scent options, including the unusual pistachio, the store also has a portfolio of room fresheners.

@usememo.br

A Me.Mo seeks to rekindle affective memories with each scent. The product lines reflect the places and moments in which they were inspired and have names such as “Izakaya in Kyoto”, “Laundry in Marseille” and “Brisa Mansa in Ilhabela” and bring in their essences the aromatic triggers responsible for transporting customers to those places. Delivery to all Brazil.

@bezek

The scented candles Bezek are paraffin-free and have a base of coconut, rice and palm vegetable wax. The formats are varied! From spring flowers to rainbows, through themed options, such as the Easter bunnies available on the official website and Instagram. Delivery to all Brazil.

@innerbeautybr

A Inner Beauty offers vegan candles, handcrafted with coconut and soy vegetable wax, in addition to blends of essential oils that were developed by the brand’s perfumer. O best-seller it is the candle with crystals to attract good energy. The brand also has products from skincare. Delivery to all Brazil.

@alyavelas

With ornamental, ecological and handmade candles, the Alya Velas offers models for all tastes. From white to colorful and multicolored, with wavy or fruit shapes, and aromatic. The brand also has a portfolio of candlesticks. Delivery to all Brazil.

@marianuvem_

With different shapes and colors, the handmade candles from Maria Nuvem are inspired by the four elements of nature. The brand also offers candle workshops and a signature club. Delivery to all Brazil.

@paviodevela

Created to bring good energias, a candle wick offers perfumed products based on vegetable wax. For commemorative dates like Christmas and New Year, there are themed candles full of charm. Delivery to all Brazil