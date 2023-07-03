Home » 7 magnificent Italians in the Bar World 100 2023 ranking
Entertainment

7 magnificent Italians in the Bar World 100 2023 ranking

by admin

Like every year, once again the Bar World 100 has arrived on time, the list of the most influential figures in the world of bars compiled by Drinks International. Among stories of innovation, growth, mentorship and good deeds, we are dealing with professionals who – through their daily work – aim to have a transformative impact on our sector, with an influence that extends beyond their market of reference and crosses the respective national borders.

Bar owners, brand ambassadors, bartenders, event managers, writers and journalists: Bar World 100 is a real “snapshot” of this 2023, able to retrace the moments in which these figures made the difference, between proposals of ideas that have captured attention, perspectives that have opened the imagination and feats that have advanced the bar industry.

Bartender.it has decided to continue the journey undertaken by Drinks International and knock on the door of the 7 Italians present in the standings: 7 dedicated interviews with the 7 “made in Italy” protagonists of the 2023 edition. Follow Bartender.it: they will be guests in July on our social and institutional channels! it will be the perfect opportunity to get to the bottom of the reasons, intentions and results that have brought them to the fore of public attention in this path of growth and success.

See also  Come and experience the national music scene in "Folk Music from the Sea" - Xinmin.com

You may also like

Robert De Niro Mourns the Tragic Death of...

DER BERLINER SALON Spring Summer 2024 in the...

Controversy Erupts as Tokischa Requires Police Assistance to...

PRYDAIN – The Gates Of Aramore

BIG|BRAVE – Nature Morte – HeavyPop.at

Yailin La Más Viral and Tekashi69: Rumors, Romance,...

DEATH RAY VISION – No Mercy From Electric...

Boris & Uniform – Bright New Disease

When Music Leads to Trouble: Fans Engage in...

ALL FOR METAL – Legends

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy