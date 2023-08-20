7 Must-Have Items for Shen Yun Stars, feat. Huang Jingzhou

(image source: Screenshot of the video)

Shen Yun, the top Chinese classical dance troupe in the world, has captured the hearts of audiences with their exquisite performances. However, have you ever wondered what the stars of Shen Yun carry with them on tour? In a recent episode, Huang Jingzhou, a prominent Shen Yun star, shared his 7 must-have items in daily life.

Chinese classical dance, the main form of expression in Shen Yun performances, is a highly expressive art form that has been shaped by successive dynasties. Unlike other dance troupes that incorporate modern dance or ballet, Shen Yun stays true to the essence of Chinese classical dance.

Shen Yun performances not only showcase Chinese classical dance but also include traditional ethnic and folk dances. With vibrant costumes, graceful rhythms, and unique dance styles, audiences are transported to different regions of China, experiencing the customs and traditions of various ethnic groups.

Each Shen Yun performance vividly portrays precious stories from ancient times to the rise and fall of dynasties. From myths and legends to religious beliefs, traditional values, and humanistic stories, Shen Yun showcases the noblest virtues of Chinese civilization.

Shen Yun Performing Arts, headquartered in New York, has become a beacon of Chinese traditional culture. The company aims to revive and promote the real traditional Chinese culture that has nearly vanished due to the destructive actions of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

In the past few decades, the CCP regime has systematically uprooted traditional beliefs and destroyed the heritage of 5,000 years of divine culture. However, a group of top Chinese traditional artists came together in 2006 with a desire to revive and share the true Chinese divine culture. Shen Yun was born out of this aspiration.

Every season, Shen Yun performs new programs in top theaters worldwide, attracting millions of live audiences, including renowned actors, fashion designers, government dignitaries, royal family members, and social celebrities.

Overall, Shen Yun’s performances continue to captivate audiences with their stunning displays of Chinese classical dance and unwavering commitment to sharing the rich traditions and cultural heritage of China.

