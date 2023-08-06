7 recommended campsites in Burgenland

Campsite Rechnitz

Attention mountain bike fans: This campsite in Rechnitz is the absolute hotspot for the cyclists among you. Here you can not only camp next to a bathing lake, but you are also right at the starting point of the Burgenland Trails, the mountain bike trails in the Geography Nature Park. The bathing lake, which is included in the camping tariff, offers even more opportunities to work out: pedal boating, stand-up paddling, a diving tower and beach volleyball courts. With its manageable size and the location right at the foot of the Gewrittenstein, the Rechnitz campsite is the perfect address for all sports enthusiasts.

What makes the Rechnitz campsite special:

Bathing lake with water sports on offer Starting point for mountain bike and cycling tours, reasonable prices

What it costs per night:

Pitch (caravan or tent): €7.20 Adults: €4.70 Electricity per adult: €1.50

