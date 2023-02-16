Original title: Looking back at 7 classic couple looks of Justin Bieber and Hailey

In addition to Rihanna and A$AP Rocky and Bella Hadid and Marc Kalman, two well-dressed couples who have long appeared in European and American street photography reports, Justin Bieber and Hailey, who became husband and wife early, are also frequent visitors to the lens of street photographers. ‘Loose and slouchy’ defines their couple’s style, whether it’s on the red carpet or in New York, you can see their love for oversized styling, and GQ also uses the word ‘Jailey’ to describe this look. Effortlessly relaxed vibe.

Today, we take this opportunity to review the 7 sets of classic couple looks of Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber.

Los Angeles Sushi Park

January 5, 2023

At the beginning of the year, the two went to Sushi Park in West Hollywood for dinner. Although they appeared in a more casual style, Justin’s weird and interesting outfits still became the focus of heated discussions among netizens.

An extremely large rainbow woven blanket completely wrapped his body, and it looked as if he had directly draped the quilt at home on his shoulders. People Magazine described Justin’s playful and individual look as ‘Couch Couture’ sofa fashion, which is similar to A$AP Rocky’s ERL blanket look at the Met Gala and Billie Eilish’s Gucci Logo shawl at the LACMA party.

Unified paneled trousers and a bucket hat with a smiley face patch are from his personal label Drew House.

In contrast, Hailey’s style will be more classic. A short leather jacket paired with white overalls trousers has become a paradigm for many European and American bloggers. The fluffy wine red fur bucket hat adds a lot of laziness .

Tribeca Street

January 24, 2023

In mid-January, Justin Bieber sold the copyright of his 290 songs to Hipgnosis Song management company for a whopping $200 million, which caused a lot of heated discussions among netizens. However, according to a well-known music media website, Universal Music Group, to which Justin Jr. belongs, can still hold his master tapes, and at the same time has the right to continue to control Jr. Justin’s music library, which reassures fans a lot.

And shortly after the news came out, Justin Bieber and Hailey walked hand in hand in New York, and the two looked very happy. The former beige cold hat, camel wool cardigan and iconic loose mopping trousers are very suitable for the sunny weather at that time, leisurely and casual.

Hailey, with her dark brown hair combed behind her ears, chose a short black fur coat with low-waist wide-leg jeans and pointed high heels, perfectly interpreting the American retro dress of the 2000s.

Meet up with friends in New York

December 5, 2022

Although there are some differences in the wardrobe items of Justin Bieber and Hailey, the differentiated styles of the two always make people look so coordinated without any sense of disobedience. One of the very important reasons is the emphasis on ‘comfort’ Common tendencies of the elements.

For example, when the two of them got together with their friends in New York, they were captured by the media in a moment of classic styling. Hailey, who is partial to fashion, wears a light gray cashmere sweater and a dark gray double-breasted tunic coat from Saint Laurent to complete the outline of the overall shape. The lower body is lined with black washed pants and leather Marni casual shoes, plus Bottega Veneta’s Jodie denim handbag, full of warm atmosphere in autumn and winter.

Bieber next to him may have been influenced by the Barbiecore trend. He chose a gorgeous Barbie pink hooded Puffer Jacket, and pressed the overall tone through a white inner layer and black wide-leg trousers. Finally, the orange-blue Nike Dunk Finish the embellishment. Grazia Magazine commented ‘The couple stay true to their own aesthetics, yet when they come together, they have subtle fashion chemistry. ‘

manhattan dating

December 7, 2022

Hailey onLawChinese fashion house Saint Laurent’s devotion needs no description.

Late last year, Hailey hit the streets of Manhattan in a gorgeous Saint Laurent three-piece suit, including a voluminous lapel-collar faux fur coat, knitted dress and Le 5 À 7 patent leather clutch. It feels a bit like Old Money. She then shared more pictures of this look on her personal social media, and wrote “I will always love New York”.

In stark contrast to Hailey’s extravagant dinner-like attire, Bieber’s look remained consistent, with a multi-color striped cardigan added to the cozy base of T-shirt jeans and sneakers, and just right echoed the curved brim The color of the hat and jacket check lining.

Of course, the most eye-catching thing is the lavender sunglasses on the face from Poppy Lissiman, an Australian handmade accessories brand. The super large curved lines are like insect eyeballs, which are very brilliant.

grammy awards ceremony

April 3, 2022

At the 64th Annual Grammy Awards last April, Justin Bieber and Hailey made their red carpet debut in one of the hottest looks of the night. His latest album, Justice, earned him eight Grammy nominations and was the first time Bieber has been nominated for Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Album of the Year simultaneously.

Justin Bieber shows people with an extremely exaggerated dark gray Oversize suit, which is serious and a little lazy, while the accessories are embellished with a rose-pink beanie, and the Balenciaga x Cross joint platform slippers continue his usual style Street favorites.

In contrast, the slightly ‘low-key’ Hailey wore an off-the-shoulder ivory white silk gown by Saint Laurent, which was quite elegant in the 90s. The loose and light hairstyle and the diamond necklace from Tiffany & Co highlighted her dignified temperament as a model.

It is worth mentioning that the red carpet look of the two was done by Hollywood Stylist Karla Welch known as the ‘image architect’. Superstars like Katy Perry, Karlie Kloss and Jennifer Lawrence are her long-term clients.

Personal Documentary Premiere

September 14, 2021

In September 2021, Justin Bieber’s personal documentary “Our World“, which is highly anticipated by music fans around the world, held its grand premiere in New York. The two red carpet protagonists are as dazzling as ever.

Hailey is wearing a red and black snake-print high-neck dress, which perfectly shows her leg lines. The sequin details on the dress exude a unique luster under the refraction of ambient light. The brown strappy high-heeled shoes are still from her favorite FEMME. Finally The pale red lipstick and wavy hairstyle completed the overall look.

The protagonist Bieber, wearing a fisherman hat and sunglasses, appeared in a more casual state. The gray sports suit is lined with a white T-shirt and Balenciaga sneakers of the same color, looking clean and sunny.

And that night, Bieber also revealed to the media that he wants to have his own children with his wife and form a more complete family. Maybe in 2022, or maybe he wants two children, but everything depends on Hailey, Because ‘this is her body’.

In fact, Hailey shared with VOGUE back in 2018 that ‘I love children and I can’t wait to have my own. Being married to Justin means it’s getting closer’. Although the two have already thought of the name of the child in advance, they are still immersed in the sweet life stage of this marriage for now.

meeting with the french president

June 22, 2021

In June 2021, just in time for the arrival of the annual French music festival ‘Fête de la musique’, Justin Bieber and his wife unexpectedly appeared on the streets of Paris and went to the Elysee Palace to meet French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron, but the two did not agree. The specific purpose and details of the trip were not disclosed to the outside world.

Hailey chose a beige cropped dress from New York designer brand LaQuan Smith’s Autumn/Winter 2021 collection, paired it with her FEMME tone-on-tone strappy sandals, which she usually wears daily, for a simple yet modern aesthetic.

In addition, Little Liffner’s crocodile-embossed tote and Linda Farrow’s square sunglasses add a lot of fashion attributes to the whole. VOGUE commented that ‘Hailey interprets the iconic American sexiness, but she is the only one who dares to show her abs at the meeting with the head of state! ‘

However, Justin Bieber, who has always shown himself in an Oversize sweater T-shirt, tailor-made a Celine dark striped suit. He also chose a more serious striped shirt for the inside, although several collar buttons were not buttoned, revealing the layered clothes necklace. And the pair of eye-catching sky blue Nike Dunk Low on the feet can be described as the most Justin single product in the entire Look.

Later, Bieber himself also shared a group photo on Instagram, but it was questioned a lot. Many netizens thought that appearing in such a dress on a formal occasion to meet the French president might lack some respect.

Since their marriage in 2019, Justin Bieber and Hailey have created many unforgettable fashion moments, but because of the health status of the two people, the couple has rarely appeared in people’s sight for a while Among them, Justin, who suffers from Hunter’s syndrome, even canceled his global tour for this reason.

Now that their condition has improved, fans have finally let go of their worries, and they are looking forward to more modeling performances by the two on red carpet occasions and daily streets in the future.