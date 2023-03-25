Morning Mom’s, even though there is debate about some people who want to live without the presence of children in their household life, on the other hand there are also some people who have tried hard in various ways and treatments to have children so that their family life will be more colorful.

Waiting for the birth of the first baby is definitely a moment that many parents-to-be have been waiting for. However, apart from preparing baby equipment such as strollers and beds, there are several important things that also need to be prepared before the baby is born.

Thorough preparation before the birth of your baby can help reduce stress and worry and help ensure your baby’s health and comfort. In this article, I will share 7 things that parents-to-be need to prepare to welcome a new baby well. Come on, see this article to the end 🙂

1. Soft baby clothes

Baby clothing made from soft cotton is essential for the comfort and health of your baby. Cotton is a soft and natural material, so it is suitable for sensitive baby skin. In this way, you can reduce the risk of skin problems in babies, especially in newborns.

2. Hypoallergenic soap products

Hypoallergenic soap is soap specially designed for sensitive and allergic baby skin. Make sure to choose hypoallergenic soap products that are free of harsh and harmful chemicals.

3. Non-scented or non-perfumed detergent

Choose a detergent that doesn’t have a strong scent or perfume, as babies are very sensitive to smells and chemicals. A mild detergent free of harsh chemicals is the best choice for keeping the skin away from problems, such as redness or breakouts.

4. Telon oil to keep the baby warm

Telon oil is an essential oil used to keep babies warm and relieve gas. Be careful, not all telon oil is suitable for the skin. Choose telon oil that is safe and made from natural ingredients and is designed for baby skin.

The experience of being a new parent is a very rewarding and enjoyable experience. However, before your baby is born, you need to prepare everything so you can care for the baby properly and comfortably.

5. Cloth diapers VS disposable diapers

Reusable diapers are more environmentally friendly and can save costs, while disposable diapers are easier to use and more practical. The important thing is, you have to change it regularly so that your baby is not prone to diaper rash (source: diaper rash).

6. Diaper rash ointment containing vitamin B5

Just in case, also prepare diaper cream for newborns. By providing diaper rash ointment, you can be better prepared if your little one experiences diaper rash symptoms. Prioritize diaper ointments that contain vitamin B5 (functions to moisturize and treat skin problems). This ointment can help reduce redness and irritation of the baby’s skin.

7. Parenting books

Parenting books can help new parents prepare for the challenges of caring for babies. Be sure to choose books that are trusted and provide useful information.

Those are 7 things that parents-to-be need to prepare before their baby is born. Hopefully this article can help you in preparing for the arrival of a baby who is only a few days away. Happy waiting for the birth and don’t forget to always prepare the best for your baby!