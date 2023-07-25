72% of the British agree with the name of the Falkland Islands, despite the repudiation of their government

Despite the repudiation of his government, 72% of the British stated that they agreed with the use of the name Malvinas to refer to the islands of the South Atlantic by the European Union (EU), according to an online survey by the newspaper Daily Express started last Thursday, which was still in force today and in which you can continue to participate.

Although the newspaper that published the survey is conservative, right-wing and critical of the EU, its readers were inclined to tolerate the idea of ​​naming the islands “Malvinas”, instead of “Falklands”. Only 28% said that the EU was “out of place”having signed a treaty with CELAC with both names.

The European Union unleashed the dispute with Great Britain after signing a treaty with Argentina in which it referred to the Malvinas Islands using this name, instead of “Falklands”. The joint declaration, supported by the EU and 32 members of the CELAC bloc of Latin American countries, used both names of the archipelago.

He spokesman of the british prime minister Rishi Sunak criticized on Wednesday the “unfortunate choice of words” used by the EU. In addition, the English Conservative MP James Sunderlandwho served in the Falklands War, said: “This is outrageous. The United Kingdom has exercised de facto sovereignty over the Falkland Islands since 1833 and came to their defense in 1982.

“The good people of the Falklands also voted overwhelmingly to remain British. The EU would do well to respect the sovereignty British, instead of wasting time with tokenismoSunderland opined.

Furthermore, a UK Foreign Office source took the same line, saying: “The Argentine government can put pressure on whoever they want, but that doesn’t change the fact that the Falkland Islands are British. That is the clear will of the inhabitants of the Malvinas Islands. Our commitment to that decision is unwavering and will continue to be so.”

For its part, a spokesman for the European External Action Service, the European Union’s foreign affairs arm, said: “EU member states have not changed their views/positions regarding the Falklands/Malvinas Islands.”

“The EU is not in a position to express any position on the Falklands/Malvinas Islands, as there is no discussion in the Council on this matter. The EU does not take any position on these matters without a mandate from the Council”, he clarified.

He “99.8% of Falklanders voted to be part of the British family. Argentina and the EU should listen to his democratic election,” British diplomacy chief James Clevery tweeted.

What did the Argentine authorities say?

Faced with what Clevery had stated, Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero’s response was immediate: “Dear Secretary James Cleverly: the United Kingdom violates territorial integrity of Argentina for 190 years”, he published.

“The alleged ‘referendum’ that he invokes has no value for International Law nor does it modify what is stipulated by the more than 50 United Nations resolutions, nor the obligation of the United Kingdom to put an end to the colonialism in all its forms and resolve the dispute peacefully,” added Cafiero.

Regarding the final declaration of the EU-CELAC summit, Cafiero said: “This joint declaration represents a new call from the international community to the United Kingdom to agree to comply with its obligation to resume sovereignty negotiations with Argentina.”

President Alberto Fernandez celebrated: “We have taken another step, a diplomatic victory history: an entire people has brought Malvinas to a bi-regional declaration”.

In Spanish, the document only mentions the “Islas Malvinas” and, in point 13, states: “Regarding the question of sovereignty over the Malvinas Islands, the European Union has taken note of CELAC’s historical position, based on the importance of dialogue and respect for international law in the peaceful settlement of disputes.

The South Atlantic archipelago, located 400 kilometers from the Argentine coast and almost 13,000 km from the United Kingdom, was the scene of a 74-day war in 1982, which left 649 Argentines and 255 British dead. A 1965 UN resolution recognizes a conflict over the sovereignty of the territory and urges both countries to negotiate.

