Home Entertainment 72-year-old Alan Tam plays 4 games a week: I will retire when I turn 26 – People – cnBeta.COM
Entertainment

72-year-old Alan Tam plays 4 games a week: I will retire when I turn 26 – People – cnBeta.COM

by admin
72-year-old Alan Tam plays 4 games a week: I will retire when I turn 26 – People – cnBeta.COM

After a lapse of three years, “Principal” Alan Tam once again released his new album “Listen and Listen”, which contains 8 songs in Mandarin that he carefully selected, and then re-arranged and interpreted them in Cantonese. Alan Tam, who is full of energy, said that music creation and life must be “new”, and people are easy to grow old if they don’t work.

access:

Dyson 11.11 official website special season event hall

In an interview, Alan Tam said that when he was not working, he never let himself idle.

“I play on Tuesday and Thursday nights, on Wednesdays and Saturdays during the day, and on Mondays and Fridays I often play badminton with Li Keqin. Now that he’s not at home, I just play bowling.”

Alan Tam pointed to the reporter to count down his weekly exercise schedule, “I like eating too much, so I must maintain high physical activity.”

It’s not just about maintaining a good state of the body, Alan Tam’s inner world is always “25 years old” and it’s not just talking about it. He claims to always follow new things, and he is “clear” in all kinds of popular vocabulary or Internet terms: ” I knew the word ‘wall dong’ as soon as it came out, and many of the staff around me didn’t know it until later (laughs).”

There will always be people who ask Alan Tam: Have you ever thought about retirement? In an exclusive interview with the Beijing News, he said with a smile: “When I say that I am 26 years old, it means that I am going to retire.”

See also  The history's strongest ratings champion "Squid Game" was so popular that Netflix never expected-Video Site-Netflix

“I don’t have high requirements for material life, but I think people have to work. If you don’t work, your brain will slow down. If your brain is slow, people will grow old.”

You may also like

Just So Soul Research Institute’s Re-release of Music...

After AKIRA became a dad, she made her...

2023 Year of the Rabbit 12 Zodiac Horoscopes...

New Kono Award-winning work “Long Time” is on...

OTTOLINGER Spring/Summer 2023 to be released on 2022/10/02|Paris...

TK Audio Releases Tranceiver 2 for Perfect Insertion

“Moonlight Panic: The End” was released this week...

Disney’s live-action film “The Little Mermaid” released a...

Onion Japanese: Learn Japanese from Demon Slayer: If...

Giorgione’s mystery and grandeur enclosed in a monograph

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy