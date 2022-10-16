After a lapse of three years, “Principal” Alan Tam once again released his new album “Listen and Listen”, which contains 8 songs in Mandarin that he carefully selected, and then re-arranged and interpreted them in Cantonese. Alan Tam, who is full of energy, said that music creation and life must be “new”, and people are easy to grow old if they don’t work.

access: Dyson 11.11 official website special season event hall

In an interview, Alan Tam said that when he was not working, he never let himself idle.

“I play on Tuesday and Thursday nights, on Wednesdays and Saturdays during the day, and on Mondays and Fridays I often play badminton with Li Keqin. Now that he’s not at home, I just play bowling.”

Alan Tam pointed to the reporter to count down his weekly exercise schedule, “I like eating too much, so I must maintain high physical activity.”

It’s not just about maintaining a good state of the body, Alan Tam’s inner world is always “25 years old” and it’s not just talking about it. He claims to always follow new things, and he is “clear” in all kinds of popular vocabulary or Internet terms: ” I knew the word ‘wall dong’ as soon as it came out, and many of the staff around me didn’t know it until later (laughs).”

There will always be people who ask Alan Tam: Have you ever thought about retirement? In an exclusive interview with the Beijing News, he said with a smile: “When I say that I am 26 years old, it means that I am going to retire.”

“I don’t have high requirements for material life, but I think people have to work. If you don’t work, your brain will slow down. If your brain is slow, people will grow old.”