On October 4, some media exposed the situation of Zheng Peipei, the “Queen of Martial Arts”. In the photos posted, Zheng Peipei was wearing long sleeves and a gray blanket, and her hair was gray. This time, I was traveling in a wheelchair. Although my face looked good, my spirit was not as good as before. However, she was surrounded by a group of people, and the picture was very warm.

Many netizens said that these children took good care of Zheng Peipei, but they were worried about her wheelchair situation.

Zheng Peipei has appeared in many well-known works, and has won the audience’s love with her superb acting skills. “Mrs. Hua” in “Tang Bohu’s Autumn Fragrance” is the established impression of all post-80s generation, and she has also appeared in “Jing Zhong Yue Fei”, “Mulan”, etc. The most recent one is the role of “grandma” in “The Legend of Sword and Fairy”.

After the filming of the movie “Mulan”, there are no new works, and most of the time I rest at home with peace of mind.

Zheng Peipei once had a marriage with the atomic pass, and the two finally chose to divorce for various reasons. Zheng Peipei gave birth to a total of 3 daughters and 1 son. Over time, these children also have their own families.

Earlier, her daughter Atomic Choi revealed Zheng Peipei’s current situation, saying that she worked too hard when she was young, but now her body is getting worse and she is slow to move.

Zheng Peipei joined Shaw Brothers before the age of 20 and became a representative screen heroine who has made countless martial arts movies and became a Shaw Brothers star.

In that era, starring was all real guns and live ammunition, and there was not even a stand-in. Zheng Peipei was not a martial arts professional, nor did she have a foundation in kung fu. The environment at that time was not good for the protection of martial arts actors, and there was no warm-up exercise and post-show physiotherapy, which left her body with serious sequelae.

Now Zheng Peipei lives in the United States. In order to take better care of her, his daughter Atomic Mo also moved to the United States with his family. Presumably, Zheng Peipei has children to accompany her, and life will not be very lonely.