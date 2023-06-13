793 Studio in Toronto is equipped with Solid State Logic ORIGIN 32-channel analog mixer, entering the field of music production

It’s probably the best investment we’ve made here. —Paul Irving, Founding Partner of The Recording Studio

Studio 793 in Toronto was formed at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and built in the intervening years. It is a unique studio offering full production and post-production services to film, television and commercial clients. Built on the new complex of what was once Canada’s largest independent film studio, the new facility expands its services into music production with the installation of a new Solid State Logic ORIGIN 32-channel analog console.

“It’s probably the best investment we’ve ever made here,” says 793 Studios founding partner Paul Irving. He is a former musician and studio owner, and has a long career in advertising. The new ORIGIN mixer studio also features the SSL UF8 premium DAW controller, a bright card for the company’s expansion into music production, he says: “People notice it right away, so it’s already there before it’s plugged in. Started bringing people in here. Its kind of attraction, just sitting there, brought a whole different new energy to the place. It was a pleasant surprise that it sounded so good.”

inspiring tradition

Constructed as a film production studio in the late 1970s, the complex has attracted major projects starring such famous stars as Marlon Brando, Robert De Niro, Jane Fonda and Cher, as well as John Candy , Eugene Levy and the cast of SCTV. The 85,000 sq. ft. building, renovated by Studio 793, houses two 15,000 sq. ft. In-house accommodation provided by the customer. “Our vision for this facility is to make it a uniquely integrated, first-tier production facility,” said Irving.

In total, the building houses three audio production studios, including a Dolby Atmos-certified mixing room and a creation room for artists. The newest studio, to be completed in the second quarter of 2022, is custom-built for the new ORIGIN consoles and is accordingly named the SSL Room.

ORIGIN and UF8 in the middle

“We did a lot of ADR work for the film, and some foley, so we put the UF8 advanced DAW controller in the center of ORIGIN. You still get the consistency and sound of ORIGIN through the Pro Tools system. ”

Irving said.

ORIGIN was originally installed for soundtrack work by clients and in-house composers. The SSL room has two adjoining recording rooms, one large enough for several musicians or even a large drum kit, and adjacent to it is a sound stage which can also be used for orchestral recordings. “Because of the SSL ORIGIN consoles, we’re thinking about opening our own record label,” he says, “because there’s nothing we can’t do here.”

Create new sound features

The label is currently negotiating a distribution deal with a major record label and has already had the opportunity to work with a well-known artist in Canada, hoping to expand its popularity through the global market. “We have great young talent in a variety of musical genres who have really brought out ORIGIN’s true potential.” Irving said: “The SSL room was recently hired by iconic Canadian rock band Econoline Crush to perform some tracks from their new album. Remix.”

Irving wanted to use the performance of ORIGIN to create a signature sonic signature for both the studio and productions at different levels. “I told my engineer, I want the signature sound of the 793. I need something that no other studio on the market can do. So I will rely more on ORIGIN to do that.”

He concluded by saying: “We started this studio not for the client, but for talented engineers. This is also an important factor that we consider in the construction of each room. I said to them: ‘If we introduce an SSL How about some good monitors, good preamps, good mics?’” He believes that if the room has good acoustics, it will definitely attract more talent. “If you get engineers on board, the jobs will follow.”