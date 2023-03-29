Little used on a daily basis, but essential for the social area of ​​the house: this is the sink. The environment is famous for allowing bold decorations and ensuring that visitors leave it impacted. If it’s time to renew yours, we’re here to help. We list eight decorated toilets, creative and charming to inspire changes in your home. Check out!

Neutral basis

The office Raízes Arquitetos designed a countertop with a neolith stone in a “cradle” of cumaru wood, with an irregular design, which follows the layout of the environment. Notice the LED strip that surrounds the mirror and highlights the porcelain tile in the background. Impact lighting!

for moviegoers

Some passions that we have in our lives are able to guide the way we dress, act and even live. This is the case of this couple, fans of the saga Star Warswhich delivered the dream of having a Geek-themed apartment, in the hands of architect Marina Carvalho.

In the bathroom, the professional brought the characters Darth Vader and Stormtrooper. To accompany, the black sanitary ware and the comic with the famous phrase uttered by the jedi master Obi Wan Kenobi: May the Force be with you (May the force be with you, in Portuguese).

the warmest color

In the project signed by Apartment 203, the color Tricô, by Suvinil, was chosen for the walls and ceiling, creating an almost monochromatic environment. Light neutral tones in the furniture and decor complement the modern décor.

woody capsule

The use of natural materials is, without a doubt, the highlight of this bathroom. Here, the wooden ceiling was combined with the banana straw that covers all the walls in a delicate way. The wooden log bench received the rustic travertine marble support vat. To complement the space, architect Si Saccab added the organic mirror and the branch-shaped pendant. Did you like the result?

Minimal e artsy

In this sink designed by Studio 92 Arquitetura there are three elements that create a completely contemporary and urban composition: the wall art that starts with the plaster ceiling and ends on the wall, the matte pink door and just two pendant carbon filament lamps. A charm!

impact duo

The toilet is a big surprise in this project by Fantato Nitoli with its duo of coatings and contrasting colors. Half of the wall was covered with a wainscoting panel in Pantone’s color of the year, Viva Magenta. The same tone is repeated on the ceiling and on the other walls in the room. To contrast with the panel, Ceusa’s Confete porcelain tile was chosen. It also covers the bathroom floor. Rounded shapes in the mirror, overlapping basin and pendants complete the space.

50 shades of gray

This toilet designed by LL Arquitetura follows the monochrome design using gray and its variants. The wall was covered with Mica’s black wallpaper. The limestone worktop has matte black metal, by Deca. A discreet and striking composition.

#Barbiecore

This washbasin designed by Lufe Gomes, from Life By Lufe, took on the color Rosa-Blush, by Suvinil, to contrast with the neutral colors used in the coatings, on the mirror frame, on the tub and on the bench. The pink brings a welcoming feeling to the bathroom, which features paintings and decorative vases.