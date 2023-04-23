8 double rooms with colored walls to unleash your creativity

Who says the bedroom needs to be white, beige or any other neutral color? Nobody! But it’s true that light tones reign in dorms out there. For those who want to change this story, we have listed eight rooms with colored walls to inspire and copy now. Bet!

In this 9m² room, the resident asked for a classic style and the presence of blue. To meet the demand, Studio Dyo’s architects opted for the color on the headboard wall, which also gained a lacquered panel painted in the same hue, and left the others in a neutral tone. The paintings, created by the client, harmonize with the palette.

The master suite of this project signed by the Studio92 architecture office received a diverse and very interesting color palette. The walls were covered with burnt green cement, and the ceiling is pink. The furniture is composed of freijó MDF and dark blue Formica.

Residents of this apartment love images that refer to nature. So, the architect Marina Carvalho, at the head of the office that bears her name, opted for wallpaper by artists Adriana and Carlota to transform the couple’s bedroom.

Olive green was the choice for the slatted panel in this suite designed by architect Si Saccab. The bedside table, in the same tone, has a pendant lamp on the wall to free up space in the furniture. Also noteworthy is the checkered headboard, with Entreposto fabric, which creates an interesting game of textures. Liked?

This double bedroom, designed by Apartamento 203, received the color Babosa, by Suvinil, on the headboard wall. The shade of green harmonized with the details present in wood, and with the other earthy nuances that are part of the room.

It’s impossible not to notice the ceiling in this room. Signed by Ori Interiores, the environment combines the colors Capim Seco and Meia-luz, by Suvinil. The shade of green also frames the baseboard and window frame. The headboard follows in a pink nuance, bringing a sense of continuity.

Content creator Ilana Harkavy’s bedroom exudes vibrancy. In striking shades of pink and blue, the corner remained cozy and inviting. A good idea of ​​how to have a monochrome suite.

In this project, the shades of green extrapolate the walls thanks to the strong presence of nature. With a diverse color palette, the environment exudes boho aesthetics and creates a cheerful and striking room.