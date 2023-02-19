Thanks to New York Fashion Week, our minds are currently on Spring 2023—no matter what the calendar says. This time around, the designer made sure we had plenty to look forward to, and while we definitely spotted seasonal classics on the runway (florals, ruffles, breezy white pieces, etc.), we also saw styles we loved Plenty of innovations and fresh twists.

Whether you’re looking to plan ahead, ready to start rocking these looks right away, or just curious about what’s coming, check out our favorite New York Fashion Week Spring 2023 fashion trends.

Sheer styles are nothing new, but for Spring 2023, they sure do look NBD. From baggy sheer tank tops to slip-on slip dresses, skin-baring styles are now laid-back, super-casual, and comfortable—which is what this time of year is really all about.

Tom Ford. GETTY IMAGES Tory Burch. Getty Images bright green Barbiecore's shocking pink shade is still alive and well, but highlighter fashion seems to be the new top color trend, and designers are definitely partial to bright green. While this statement shade does remind us of the beach, we've seen it used in dresses and suits, proving that neon is more versatile than we once thought. Michael Kors. Getty Images alit. Getty Images Bronx and Banks. Getty Images cargo bag Have you ever noticed that everyone dresses like Kim May? That's true – no doubt this trend will continue into next year. Cargo pants were all over the spring 2023 runway, whether as part of a suit, super shiny or in shorts. This retro goodness look has resurfaced? There are enough pockets to store our stuff! tibia. Getty Images Brandon Maxwell. Getty Images Tom Ford. Getty Images not your average button down The button-down dress is timeless by nature, but for Spring 2023, designers are opting to give these wardrobe staples a mini makeover. Think: statement bell sleeves, cutouts and ruching. Proenza Schouler. GETTY IMAGES LaQuan Smith. GETTY IMAGES Sir. oops. polite edge everything Whoever said the '20s would be dressed like flaps again, couldn't be more wrong. Tassels will be a trend in Spring 2023, with dresses, blouses and bodysuits featuring the playful detail. Pat Bo. Getty Images Jonathan Simkhai. GETTY IMAGES Ulla Johnson. Getty Images little mermaid Look, it makes sense that the spring 2023 collection feels as if it belongs under the sea: Disney's live-action " little mermaid It will premiere on <> on 26 next year.It may be that the newly dropped trailer is on our minds, but you can't deny the feeling of these shades of green, sparkling sequins, and a touch of purple Very Ariel。 Bagley Mischka. Getty Images Tory Burch. GETTY IMAGES Theofilio. Getty Images 3-D flowers The Devil Wears Prada fans of the no Groundbreaking, but this time, well, they kinda. The runway was filled with 3D floral embroidery, appliqués and floral-shaped ruffles, making the trend fun again. Carolina Herrera. Getty Images Pat Bo. Getty Images Leila Ross. Getty Images Anne Hathaway Knows Exactly What She's Doing With This Coat and Turtleneck Combo front cutout Get ready to show off your sternum and navel next spring, because the front cut is having a moment. Whether you're looking for something super sexy, prefer a structured look, or want a little more coverage, there are plenty of ways to embrace this trend. Victor Grammer. Getty Images Christian Cowan. GETTY IMAGES golden water. Getty Images

