80 big bags of popcorn, 30 boxes of French fries, and red envelope keychains… The manager of Hangzhou Cinema is busy stocking up for the Spring Festival.

Saturday is New Year’s Eve. This year’s Spring Festival, both audiences and movie theaters are full of expectations. Spring Festival blockbusters “The Wandering Earth 2”, “No Name”, “Man Jianghong”, “Exchanging Life”, “Deep Sea” and “Bear Infested: Stay with Me “Bear Core”” have started pre-sale. The managers of Hangzhou Cinemas have been busy stockpiling goods these two days: hoarding popcorn, french fries, and drinks…

The warehouse is already full

In the past two years, Xiaoshan Dana Film City, which has ranked first in the Spring Festival stalls and the annual box office in Hangzhou, told us that in order to welcome the upcoming Spring Festival stalls, they have stockpiled 80 bags of popcorn alone, and even the cups for the popcorn. Stocked up 2000 pieces! The manager of the studio said: “We are still very confident about this year’s Spring Festival. There are many types of films and they cover a wide range of moviegoers.”

Located in the West Lake Cultural Square, the Zhejiang Film Times Cinema·Xinyuan store has already filled up the warehouse in advance in the past two days. “We have prepared 50 boxes of popcorn, 30 boxes of French fries, 30 boxes of machine-made beverage ingredients, and thousands of bottles of bottled drinks with different flavors… If there is not enough, we will prepare the food between the studios. You can exchange goods with each other.” Manager Shang of the sales department said that they have a little more stock this time than in 2021.

The manager of another movie theater in Hangzhou said that due to the impact of the epidemic last year, the goods they prepared for the Spring Festival stalls were sold out until the Qingming stalls. not on. Confident about this year’s Spring Festival, they not only prepared enough food and drink for the audience, but also stocked up a lot of derivative products, “Spring Festival red envelopes, Spring Festival key chains, derivative products of “The Wandering Earth”, and special “Rabbit Year” Thematic derivatives of the design…”

The 2023 Spring Festival file of “Fairy Fight”

Although the pre-sale of Spring Festival movies has just started, in the opinion of many managers of Hangzhou Film City, this year is likely to usher in “the strongest Spring Festival movie in history”, setting a new box office record.

At present, 7 new films have been scheduled to be released on the first day of the new year, covering science fiction, suspense, costume, comedy, animation, sports and other themes. They are directed by Guo Fan, supervised by Liu Cixin, Wu Jing, Li Xuejian, Sha Yi, The sci-fi disaster movie “The Wandering Earth 2” starring Ning Li, Wang Zhi, and Zhu Yanmanzi, with Andy Lau as a special star; the spy movie “No Name” written and directed by Cheng Er, starring Tony Leung and Wang Yibo; directed by Zhang Yimou, Shen Teng , Yi Yang Qianxi, Zhang Yi, Lei Jiayin, Wang Jiayi starring in the costume suspense movie “Manjianghong”; starring Lei Jiayin, Zhang Xiaofei, Zhang Youhao, and starring Sha Yi and Liu Mintao, the fantasy comedy movie “Exchanging Life”; starring Deng Chao and Yu Baimei Co-directed the sports inspirational film “Chinese Ping Pong: The Jedi Counterattack”; and “The Return of the Great Sage” director Tian Xiaopeng directed two animations “Deep Sea” and “Bear Infested: Stay with Me “Bear Core””.