The popularity of the drama version of “The Last of Us” has in turn promoted the game’s hot sales again.

According to the Amazon sales list data, after the HBO “The Last of Us” drama version was launched, the PS4 version of “The Last of Us: Remastered Edition” and “The Last of Us 2” and the PS5 version of “The Last of Us 1” sales have increased significantly.

It has previously received 97% freshness (media score) on Rotten Tomatoes, and after its launch recently, the live-action series of “The Last of Us” has received a score of 9.2 points on Douban in China.

Among them, the PS4 version of “The Last of Us 2” directly topped the Amazon PS4 game bestseller list, and the PS4 version of “The Last of Us: Remastered Edition” released in 2018 also rushed to Amazon’s PS4 game with the popularity of the drama version. The fourth position on the bestseller list.

Sales of the PS5 version of “The Last of Us Part 1” have also increased, but the increase is not as obvious as that of the PS4 version.

Coincidentally, the hot screening of “Cyberpunk: Edgewalker” last year also boosted the sales and reputation of “Cyberpunk 2077”. It seems that video game manufacturers may pay more attention to film and television adaptations in the future.