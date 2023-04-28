Home » 9 things you didn’t know about the 3rd Ward
Entertainment

by admin
Interim uses in Neu Marx

The still relatively new district of Neu Marx was originally part of the slaughterhouses. The two pompous pillar sculptures are a reminder of this when you approach it from Schlachthausgasse: “Central Viehmarkt Stadt Wien” is on the left, “Von der Gemeinde erected 1879 – 1888” on the right. In the meantime, large media houses have concentrated here to form the Media Quarter Marx. The MARX Hall spreads out just a few meters further.

Between all the newly created, modern, converted, a few free spirits seem to defy the high gloss polish. Opposite the MARX Hall, on an open space where another event hall is to be built soon, which wants to outperform the Stadthalle, dedicated gardeners have come together to form a community garden. Between multi-purpose buildings and the rushing Tangente, 35 raised beds nestle in the brutal urban space. In this green oasis, in the middle of the concrete steppe, people live diversity and social exchange.

Nearby, Pavle Stojanović created what is probably the city’s best basketball court with his own resources and resources: the Pit. The hip-hop and bastketball scene now meets here, and the first tournament even took place last summer. The place itself is leased privately, but if you ask nicely and behave correctly, you can play. However, it is essential to refrain from unauthorized entry on your own! And the skaters curve a little further at the Minimundus DIY skate park. The atmosphere is relaxed, somehow you suddenly feel strangely free and unlimited in this open space, which will probably no longer be one soon.

All of these clubs and projects are only temporarily based here, they are tenants until the Wien Holding Arena takes over at some point. However, construction is expected to be significantly delayed.

