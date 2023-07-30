9 tips for a bad weather program with children in Austria

Lex creative workshop – Vorarlberg

The children are creative minds and prefer to create their own works of art with brushes and pencils? Then you are in good hands in the Lex creative workshop in Hörbranz. There are various offers for children, such as “Kids draw and paint”, a two-hour course in the studio that ranges from sketches to painting on the canvas. If you want to create a work together, there is also an offer where an adult and a child draw and paint together for two hours. Or you throw a creative birthday party in the studio!

What makes the Lex creative workshop special:

Painting courses for children to get creative together

What it costs:

Kids paint: 40 € plus material costs Paint together: 50 € plus material costs Children’s birthday party up to 7 children: 150 € plus material costs

