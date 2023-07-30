Home » 9 tips for a bad weather program with children in Austria
Entertainment

9 tips for a bad weather program with children in Austria

by admin
9 tips for a bad weather program with children in Austria

Lex creative workshop – Vorarlberg

Save on computer

The children are creative minds and prefer to create their own works of art with brushes and pencils? Then you are in good hands in the Lex creative workshop in Hörbranz. There are various offers for children, such as “Kids draw and paint”, a two-hour course in the studio that ranges from sketches to painting on the canvas. If you want to create a work together, there is also an offer where an adult and a child draw and paint together for two hours. Or you throw a creative birthday party in the studio!

What makes the Lex creative workshop special:

Painting courses for children to get creative together

What it costs:

Kids paint: 40 € plus material costs Paint together: 50 € plus material costs Children’s birthday party up to 7 children: 150 € plus material costs

>> Read more: Activities with children in Vorarlberg

By loading the post, you accept Instagram’s privacy policy.
Learn more

load post

Always unblock Instagram posts

See also  The sea of ​​the island of Liten is leaden and the crime is an ice crystal

You may also like

2022/9/30 – K-man plays songs off each year...

Liam Hemsworth to Replace Henry Cavill as Geralt...

Danila Comastri Montanari, the lady of historical yellows,...

Otis Shanty Releases ‘Early Birds’ | Niche Music

High Summer | Kahiko | the dresser

Expensive fuels, from 1 August go to the...

Controversy Erupts as Celebrities’ Use of iPhones at...

Among legal problems, Trump demands Republican support and...

Walter Mercado: Astrological Horoscope Predictions for the Weekend...

The dissemination of surveys must comply with essential...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy