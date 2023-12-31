Home » 90-Year-Old Actor You Benchang Rings Bell and Prays in Jigong Uniform for New Year
90-Year-Old Actor You Benchang Rings Bell and Prays in Jigong Uniform for New Year

Kuai Technology News on December 31st, today is the last day of 2023. I wish everyone a happy New Year!

You Benchang’s image of Jigong is deeply rooted in the hearts of the people. Today he posted a video on Douyin, in which he once again put on the tattered and familiar Jigong clothes, and even wore a red scarf to express his happiness.

In the video, Grandpa Jigong rang the bell to pray for everyone at Yunju Temple in Beijing, wishing everyone physical and mental health, staying away from troubles, good luck, increasing wisdom and wealth, happiness, and peace and prosperity.

Less than 2 hours after the video was released, the number of likes has exceeded 1.4 million, the comments have exceeded 140,000, and the video has been forwarded over 100,000 times.

Public information shows that You Benchang was born in Taizhou, Jiangsu Province on September 16, 1933. He is exactly 90 years old this year and is still participating in performances.

In Wong Kar-Wai’s first TV series “Flowers”, which just premiered on December 27, You Benchang plays the role of uncle, perfectly showing his aura and temperament.

