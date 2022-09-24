91-year-old Huang Baomei becomes the heroine again in the Shanghai drama “Textile Fairy” to reproduce the story of a model worker after retirementFly into the homes of ordinary people

The performance photo of the Shanghai Opera “Textile Fairy” was taken by Xinmin Evening News reporter Wang Kai.

Yesterday afternoon, Huang Baomei, a 91-year-old recipient of the “July 1st Medal” and a representative of textile workers in New China, walked into the Yangtze River Theater to watch the Shanghai opera “Textile Fairy” created based on her. During the creation period, the main creative staff of Wenhui Shanghai Theatre Company visited Huang Baomei four times. When she saw the stage presentation yesterday, Huang Baomei said, “It sounds good and looks good.” People spread stories of positive energy.

“Textile Fairy” is the capacity of a big play. This time, only one clip of the small play of less than 20 minutes is taken, starting from Huang Baomei’s retirement. Huang Baomei, who has been a model worker all her life, still took the initiative to invite Ying to build a textile factory in Qidong, Nantong after retirement. Her husband Wu Huafang was not happy. He was angry. Dressed well, but unable to knit the most common and warmest piece of clothing”, she decided to give back to her family’s efforts, because “the fairy also wants to live a rural life with Dong Yong”, and her husband finally let go…

The performance photo of Shanghai Opera “Textile Fairy”

Recalling the first time I met Huang Baomei, Miao Peihong, who played Huang Baomei in the play, couldn’t help laughing. She saw “Huang Baomei’s daughter-in-law” and asked, “Where’s Mr. Huang?” In the end, the “daughter-in-law” said, “I am Huang Baomei.” Although she was ninety years old, Huang Baomei looked at least 20 years younger. She took the subway to watch it. When it came to the middle-aged person holding the child, she would stand up to offer her seat to the other side, and the other side waved her hands again and again, but she lied that she was about to arrive at the station, and then avoided other carriages.

In the published book, Miao Peihong saw a photo of Huang Baomei’s work when she was young. Following the style of the apron of the spinning female worker at that time, the crew made a white apron full of age for Miao Peihong, and printed a custom blue “national” apron. Cotton Seventeen Factory”. Just like Huang Baomei’s feeling, Miao Peihong, who always plays a little girl on stage, also has a little girlish feeling. Miao Peihong said: “At first everyone was worried that Huang Baomei on the stage would look too beautiful, I said Huang Baomei. The teacher has always been very fashionable and beautiful.”

In fact, Huang Baomei was still in the hospital for a physical examination yesterday morning. In order to catch up with the performance in the afternoon, she took leave with the doctor and was discharged from the hospital one day earlier. Originally, she was discharged from the hospital at noon and went directly to the theater, but Huang Baomei took the initiative to arrive at 9:30 in the morning, “I want to go home and dress up first.” Back in those days, Huang Baomei set off a fashion craze wearing Bragi, and she was a veritable “fashion trendsetter”.

Miao Peihong (left), who plays Huang Baomei in the Shanghai Opera “Textile Fairy”, took a group photo with Huang Baomei

After watching this little play, Huang Baomei put forward her own suggestions for improvement to the crew very pragmatically. For example, the husband saw that Huang Baomei, who had retired, was going to Qidong to participate in the construction of a cotton spinning factory. He hoped that she would return to the family and have more rest, but finally let Huang Baomei go. “So how did Huang Baomei persuade him? This mentality should be changed. The process of showing it, let her husband understand that Huang Baomei is actually for the happiness of more people, not for herself.” Huang Baomei said to the creative team.

Huang Baomei loves to watch and understands drama. She has been the heroine of the film “Huang Baomei” directed by Xie Jin, and loves watching Shanghai opera and Yue opera. In the past few years, she has been leading everyone to sing opera in the home of the model worker, Shanghai opera “Ludang Tinder”, “Yan Yan as a Matchmaker”, Yue opera “Panfu” “”Liang Zhu” and “Jasper Hairpin” are all at your fingertips. Therefore, she understands the reprocessing of art on her life, “Actually, my husband never stopped me, he went with me when I went to Qidong, and there was no salary. I go to various places to find machines.” In order to show the emotional change in the play, it is understandable to create some dramatic conflicts.

In Miao Peihong’s view, Huang Baomei is a woman who loves life and understands life. She devotes herself to the spinning business and has high requirements for herself, so the requirements of the main creators for herself are correspondingly higher. Previously, screenwriter Jiang Dongmin had written several drafts, but they were all discarded because they could not meet his own requirements. The small play was successfully staged, and the creation of the full-length play of “Textile Fairy” will also speed up, and strive to meet the audience next year. (Xinmin Evening News reporter Zhao Yue)