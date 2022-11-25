Original title: Li Jingfei, the actor of Zhang Fei in the 94 version of “Romance of the Three Kingdoms”, died at the age of 65

Li Jingfei, the actor of Zhang Fei in the 1994 version of “The Romance of the Three Kingdoms”, died on November 24 at the age of 65 due to illness and treatment.

Li Jingfei

Li Jingfei, born in 1957, is an actor of the Hebei Provincial Drama Theater, a member of the Dramatists Association, a member of the Film and Television Artists Association, and a national first-class actor. Li Jingfei participated in the TV series “The Romance of the Three Kingdoms” in 1994 as Zhang Fei; in 1997, he participated in the TV series “Sun Wu” and cooperated with Sun Yanjun and Lu Shuming for the second time, playing the role of Husband in the play; in 2004, he cooperated with Liu Ye and Sun Li to participate in the era In the drama “Blood Romance”, he played the role of “Hammer” in the play.

TV series “Romance of the Three Kingdoms” stills

Previously, Lu Shuming, who played Guan Yu, died of a heart attack on November 1 at the age of 66. According to reports, Li Jingfei has been in poor health. Since he learned the news of Lu Shuming’s death, he couldn’t accept it for a while, and his physical condition worsened due to excessive grief. Lu Shuming and Li Jingfei passed away within a month, causing netizens to sigh, “Both Guan Erye and Zhang Sanye have gone, and the two brothers passed away one after another, almost copying the Romance of the Three Kingdoms.”

Li Jingfei

Sun Yanjun, who played Liu Bei in the 1994 version of “The Romance of the Three Kingdoms”, issued a message of condolences: “I have never believed that the premonition will come true… Brother Jingfei is still gone…I have no more words to express at this time… .May there be no more pain in heaven… Brother Jingfei, go all the way!!!” (Reporter Qiu Wei)